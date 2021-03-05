MEADVILLE, Pa., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Practical Life Lessons: Words of Wisdom: A Help in Times of Need": an enthralling opus that opens the eyes of the readers, allowing them to see and understand life and its purpose. "Practical Life Lessons: Words of Wisdom: A Help in Times of Need" is the creation of published author Susanna Rodgers Simpson, a writer who has a BS degree in criminal justice and has four children and two grandchildren.
Simpson writes, "From the author that brought you 'Miracles Still Happen Today', Susanna Rodgers Simpson is back with another book of faith, hope, and love.
"How can you effectively fight a battle that you haven't been trained for? Practical life lessons. Words of wisdom. Help in times of need. Knowledge is power. This is a collection of true-life stories shared with the intention of inspiring, informing, and encouraging you the reader so that you can more effectively fight the good fight. I trust that they will help you in whatever part of your journey that you are on."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susanna Rodgers Simpson's new book aims to help readers venture into their lives and learn a lesson from each tribulation that they face along their journey.
Through this book, the author provides readers with a gleaming light that will beckon them toward the life that they are longing for.
