MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Pregnant Teen to Ph.D.": an inspirational tale of faith and determination. "From Pregnant Teen to Ph.D." is the creation of published author, Susanna Shumaker, a loving wife, mother, and devoted Christian.
Shumaker shares, "Pregnant Teen to PhD is the story of one teen mom's encounters with real-life struggles that come when life is suddenly rearranged by a baby. Ready to put all of this behind her, she made the choice to get married with not much thought of the commitment that came with the ring. Life got rough, messy, and downright ugly at times. Though she questioned her choices at times, and many times she felt God had abandoned her, looking back, she knows God never left her side. Each rough patch was God preparing her for what was still to come. In hindsight, God was teaching her to trust and rely on Him. He was building a powerful testimony of victory through the pain and heartache she experienced."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shumaker's new book is an honest look at the hardships experienced by a young mother and wife on the road to earning a doctorate degree in educational leadership.
Shumaker addresses both the good, the bad, and the ugly with an unwavering voice in hopes of encouraging readers to continue working towards their goals and keep the faith.
View a synopsis of "From Pregnant Teen to Ph.D." on YouTube.
