"Evie's Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Susanne Adams is a captivating journey back to the 1930s to an era that cast a disparaging eye at anything that hinted at mental illness.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evie's Story": an intriguing and concise novella. "Evie's Story" is the creation of published author Susanne Adams, who lives in Massachusetts with her husband and three children and their families. This is her first publication, and although the characters have some similarities with her family, it is a book of fiction.
Adams shares, "Evie's story takes place in a small town in Massachusetts in the 1930s. It chronicles the life of a mother of four whose husband has a mental breakdown. She must deal with small-town gossip while raising the children and the awful responsibility of committing her husband to an asylum."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susanne Adams's new book offers a unique story of hope and life in a small town.
Adams offers readers a creative look into the past within the pages of her flagship publication.
Consumers can purchase "Evie's Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Evie's Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
