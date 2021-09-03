MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What to Do When Your Right Arm Falls Off: A Survival Guide for Widows": an honest and potent guide to overcoming grief. "What to Do When Your Right Arm Falls Off: A Survival Guide for Widows" is the creation of published author Susenne Telage, a loving mother and grandmother and professional artist in Houston, Texas, who has written and illustrated children's books. A world traveler and lifelong learner, Susenne has been a ski patrolman, restaurant owner, advertising agency president, and a gallery owner.
Telage shares, "The author wrote this book to help other women get through some of the worst days of their lives. This is a guide and self-help book written with compassion and love. After having been married for fifty-one years, cancer tragically killed her beloved husband, Bob. Susenne found herself in a new (unplanned and unwanted) chapter of her life.
"She writes with poignant emotion about the rocky pathway of widowhood. Her guide tells a new widow about some of the unexpected experiences on her grief journey and shows her reader that there is light at the end of this dark tunnel. This is a book filled with courage, insight, helpful suggestions, and great hope. She invites the reader to extend hand and heart in trust and lovingly assists them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susenne Telage's new book is a compelling exploration of life after the death of a spouse.
Telage shares personal experiences and helpful suggestions in hopes of encouraging others experiencing the same heartbreak.
View a synopsis of "What to Do When Your Right Arm Falls Off: A Survival Guide for Widows" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What to Do When Your Right Arm Falls Off: A Survival Guide for Widows" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What to Do When Your Right Arm Falls Off: A Survival Guide for Widows," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
