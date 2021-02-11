MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Abundant Rain": a motivational narration of how powerful God's words are in guiding a spiritually dry individual. "Abundant Rain" is the creation of published author Susie O'Neal, a writer and copyright editor for a supplemental-textbook publishing company in Cleveland Ohio. She wrote nonfiction devotionals and Bible-study works. When she is not writing, she engages in her local church women's group.
O'Neal shares, "Struggles, situations, past hurts, and regrets that can lead us to feel overwhelmed and spiritually dry. This forty-day devotional will take you on a journey of self-exploration through the Word of God and bring you life-giving water to quench your thirsty soul."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susie O'Neal's new book includes relevant and relatable topics, devotional passages, and prayers that can help the readers to be inspired and motivated to go on with life.
View a synopsis of "Abundant Rain" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Abundant Rain" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Abundant Rain," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
