MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stan": a thrilling and suspenseful tale. "Stan" is the creation of published author Susie Shannon, a loving wife and mother who teaches Sunday school, swim class, and trains lifeguards.
Shannon shares, "As a teenager, Cindy and her family suffered a great loss with the death of her brother in a car accident.
"Cindy's extreme genius ways to solve problems landed her a dream job working for the government.
"While on a high-security mission, she found herself in Area 51. The man she works with daily reminds her of her brother who was killed. While piecing together her clues, she is sure that he is her brother.
"Will this be a puzzle she couldn't or shouldn't solve?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susie Shannon's new book is a creative venture into top-secret missions and the unbreakable love of a family.
The author's first venture into science fiction and suspense is a gripping thrill ride with an unexpected finish.
