MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Super Wendy": a fun-filled children's narrative that shows how one can be helpful to those around them. "Super Wendy" is the creation of published author Suzanne Williams, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who works to encourage and empower children of any age.
Williams shares, "Super Wendy is an early-reader children's book. The story is about a six-year-old girl who believes she can do great things because her daddy tells her she's super. Follow along while she tells you about her super adventures and the good deeds she does. But why is she always wearing a red bow on her neck?
"The font used is Open-Dyslexic, created to help dyslexic readers, by Abelardo Gonzalez."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suzanne Williams's new book is based on the author's daughter and the fond memories the family shares.
With simple, clear text and colorful illustrations, young readers will be excited to see what new adventure awaits Super Wendy.
View a synopsis of "Super Wendy" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Super Wendy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Super Wendy." contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
