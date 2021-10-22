MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Suzy's Notes": an engaging anthology of personal writings from the author's life. "Suzy's Notes" is the creation of published author Suzy Michael, a loving wife and mother who graduated from Sam Houston University in Huntsville, Texas.
Michael shares, "Here is an example of what to expect, a prayer and a humble beginning here: Oh, God through Jesus, please hear my prayer. If I have said something wrong, please make it right. If I need to humble myself and say I am sorry, lead me to do that.
"And yes, I am sorry when I inadvertently say something that matters in the wrong way.
"Help me be your friend and know that you can fix things even though I messed up."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suzy Michael's new book offers readers a unique perspective on faith and prayer life.
Michael's work is an encouraging and hopeful series of writings meant to inspire and encourage others on their walk of faith.
Consumers can purchase "Suzy's Notes" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Suzy's Notes," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
