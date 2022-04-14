"The Tapestry of TORAH: Lessons from the Wilderness" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sydney Hewitt is a bright path into the deep things of the Spirit just waiting to be uncovered by the author's unique use of the Hebrew language of the Bible, like a scalpel cutting deeply into the heart of the lessons from the wilderness!
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Tapestry of TORAH: Lessons from the Wilderness" is a powerful revelation connecting Messianic and Christian believers back to the foundation of their faith rooted in the Books of Moses! "The Tapestry of TORAH: Lessons from the Wilderness" is the creation of published author Sydney Hewitt, a current Advisory Board Member for Root Source, an Israeli non-profit organization whose mission is to build respectful relationships between Christians and Jews through mutual understanding and the sharing of the foundational biblical truths from the Old Testament. Sydney was recently awarded a "Top Activists in Christian-Jewish Engagement Bridge Builders Award". The story of Hewitt's Torah awakening, resulting in a growing love for Israel is included in the newly released book, "BRIDGE BUILDERS: Top Activists in Christian-Jewish Engagement"; a joint project of Root Source and Israel 365.
Hewitt shares, ""The Tapestry of TORAH: Lessons from the Wilderness" is written for Christian and Messianic believers of our time. The Torah devotional shines like a menorah into the very heart of Adonai. Each of the fifty-four timeless portions of Torah has been beautifully stitched back into our faith journey, illuminating God's plans for His people, and for His eternal testimony, so that we can know Him intimately. The prophetic vision for the Nation of Israel and the world, is unveiled week by week, as we journey back into ancient times, which are more relevant today than ever before in world history!
Like a good father, Adonai has written timeless letters and historical accounts so his children can find their way back home, to Him. The woven fabric of God's own story, torn away from the Christian church in AD 324 by Emperor Constantine in an effort to dismantle the Jewish roots of the Church of his day, did just that, leaving a gaping hole in the Tapestry of our Christian faith!
Reclaim the lost remnant of your Christian heritage! Embrace the original Hebrew language of the Bible. Step into the timeless stories of the books of Moses to uncover the secret treasures of our holy Father, which are given for all mankind, for all time and eternity!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sydney Hewitt's new book empowers believers to lift outdated religious veils off new eyes to embrace a deeper intimacy with the God of the Bible.
Hewitt's passion for sharing hidden treasures buried deeply in the Books of Moses is like a holy fire kindled in the original language of the Bible which burns brightly in this articulate work.
