"Living the Rich Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sylvester L. Coston is an encouraging perspective on taking charge of one's circumstances and nurturing a desire for change.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living the Rich Life": a heartfelt message of taking life by the horns. "Living the Rich Life" is the creation of published author Sylvester L. Coston, a devoted husband and loving father currently serving in the US Army.
Coston shares, "Living the rich life is the mentality and mission of a young man born into poverty but determined to break free. Living the Rich Life details the many pitfalls he witnessed firsthand or thirdhand throughout his own life, which helped shape his perspective and feed his appetite for change. Using a biblical lens, Sylvester takes you on his journey of 'living the rich life,' as raw and unapologetic as life itself.
"It is my hope that after reading this book, one realizes the richness in their own life and strives to increase its capacity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvester L. Coston's new book is a richly detailed account of struggle and triumph.
Coston shares in hopes of empowering others to take charge and "live the rich life."
