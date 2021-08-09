MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Call: 31 Day Devotional": an opportunity for spiritual encouragement. "The Call: 31 Day Devotional" is the creation of published author Sylvia Curmon Wilder, who spent the last twenty years working as a training consultant and instructional designer for several Fortune 500 companies and smaller subsidiaries. After joining World Changers Church International, she found a love for teaching others how to use the Word of God to make a positive change.
Wilder shares, "We are living in very perilous times today. Companies opened for business one day are closed and out of business the next day. As such, many of us need a boost or a word of encouragement to keep going. That's exactly what The Call-31 Day Devotional has been created to do. This book is designed to inspire, fuel, and promote your work journey. The Call-31 Day Devotional is full of motivational insights, testimonials, and biblical truths all designed to help you not only obtain your best job yet but inspire you to live your best life yet!
"No matter what your situation is, God is greater! In Joshua 1:5 (New Living Translation) God says, 'No one will be able to stand against you as long as you live. For I will be with you as I was with Moses. I will not fail you or abandon you.' Jesus is always with us and He will never, ever leave us or forsake us. Read and discover the peculiar treasures our God has reserved just for you. Your victory is already here, take it!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvia Curmon Wilder's new book is a creative presentation on the correlation between spiritual health and career success.
With relevant scripture, insights, and testimonials, Wilder writes in hopes of lifting up those in need of a spiritual recharge.
View a synopsis of "The Call: 31 Day Devotional" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Call: 31 Day Devotional" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Call: 31 Day Devotional," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing