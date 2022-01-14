MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Chosen, Listen, Respond": a potent reminder of the importance of keeping God present in one's life. "Chosen, Listen, Respond" is the creation of published author Sylvia Gross.
Gross shares, "Considering a submission to the guided directions of God, here stands His affirmation that is transmitted on behalf of the Holy Spirit. Remain vigilant in belief, faith, and being obedient to listening and hearing the voice of God as a chosen vessel.
"God describes His architectural structure as one willing to listen while being thoroughly engaged with the spiritual ups and downs in the process without deflecting. He oversees the love, endurance, integrity, and leadership fulfilled within the designation enlighten with free will. God brings comparison of the structure leading in the evangelical apostleship by the natural free will self-controlled and to the spiritual free will responding to the Holy Spirit. It is through submitting obedience to God's visionary revelation expressing, 'Don't lose your structure' from titling of Chosen, Listen, Respond.
"The book denotes without any hesitation to seek God first from an empty vessel which is prepared and ready to fulfill service. The book is also a mentoring solution to surfacing issues and problems such as the following:
- When surrounded by great diversity entangling bad and good collaboration, look for the more effective righteous collaboration directed by God while in pray.
- Though awkward situations may arise leading to degrade and destroy the structure, continue to look toward the righteous narrow pathway while fasting, reading, and meditating in pray for healing.
- Often, issues linger within a vessel tired of the old manipulated ways, forgetting and looking back, reminiscing and struggling to define the new chapter. The vessel must generate desperation for something better through a committed and intimate godly relationship focusing with a spiritual mentality and less natural in the pursuit of critical and logical changes.
"To readers of Chosen, Listen, Respond, a process of change begins from the heart which first hears and acts upon the Word of God. These elements such as character, comprehension, conscience, godly power, knowledge, patient ability, and self-control when faithfully maintained will highlight a progressive change occurrence. Thus, believers honestly submitting to the Word of God and the Holy Spirit in love, endurance, integrity, and leadership solidify their change in the spiritual structure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvia Gross's new book is a thought-provoking discussion of key Christian tenets.
Gross writes in hopes of helping others to find and nurture a strong connection with faith and God's grace.
Consumers can purchase "Chosen, Listen, Respond" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Chosen, Listen, Respond," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing