MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How Shall I Live? Being Light in a Dark World": a potent discussion of challenges faced by many modern Christians with a mix of personal reflection on the author's life experiences. "How Shall I Live? Being Light in a Dark World" is the creation of published author Sylvia Stanford Ritchie, who is the proud parent of two teenaged sons, Gabriel and Simeon. She works as a mental health clinical counselor in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Sylvia has earned a Bachelor of Social Work, a Master of Social Work, and a Master of Clinical Mental Health Counseling. She is also a certified Christian life coach.
Ritchie shares, "How Shall I Live? Being Light in a Dark World is a riveting, detailed account of the challenges, heartbreaks, and victories of one person's story. As the author shares her own experiences, this read is sure to give you hope and assurance that you too can endure and have a full life only lived through Christ! How should a Christian navigate a world where darkness is growing deeper by the day? Followers of Christ must be bolder than ever. It is not time for the Christian to take a back seat. It is time for us to stand boldly on our faith, on the Word of God, and be the Light that Christ has called us to be. As the world gets darker, this is when we shine the brightest!
"Has 'being saved' become outdated? Are believers now at war with nonbelievers? On the contrary! This is the perfect time to reap the harvest that Christ told us about in Luke 10:2. In order to win those that are lost to a fulfilling relationship with our Savior, how shall we live? In Scripture, God gives us the perfect recipe for growing in our faith and reaching those that need to find theirs. If you are ready to bring forth good fruit, then this book is just for you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvia Stanford Ritchie's new book is certain to inspire new and established believers.
Ritchie shares a personal and encouraging view of the joy living in exuberant faith can bring.
