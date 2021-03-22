PITTSBURGH, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- System One is excited to announce the rebranding of The Rowland Group. Acquired in 2019, The Rowland Group expanded System One's capabilities and enhanced its national footprint in the Tulsa and Houston markets. The Rowland Group specializes in staffing and recruiting within the energy, engineering, technology, and accounting & finance industries.
System One celebrates the history and successes of The Rowland Group's 26 years and knows that while their name is changing, the legacy of the people and their commitment to their customers remains steadfast. The Rowland Group's clients, consultants and candidates can expect to continue working with the same people and processes that they have enjoyed over the years. The alignment enables increased access to the national infrastructure and full spectrum of System One's services and solutions for The Rowland Group's clients. It also provides career opportunities nationwide for their consultants and candidates.
"The Rowland Group rebrand was a tough decision as the name is extremely well-known and has a superb reputation in their operating markets", said Greg Lignelli, System One COO. "But in the end, the System One brand carries the weight of a top 25 US largest staffing firm and the timing allows us the opportunity to deploy some of our technology and communications tools into their hands ultimately improving delivery for their clients and talent."
"The Rowland Group is eager to introduce the System One brand to Tulsa and strengthen its presence in the Houston market. This is a great opportunity for our clients and candidates to access our fifty plus offices across the country, "said Lynn Flinn, SVP, The Rowland Group.
About System One
System One delivers specialized workforce solutions and integrated services. We help clients get work done more efficiently and economically without compromising quality. For more than 40 years, we've built our reputation on exceptional talent, flexible delivery, and full accountability. System One's national network spans energy, engineering, IT, commercial, scientific & clinical, legal, marketing, and beyond. System One is based in Pittsburgh, PA. Read more: System One
