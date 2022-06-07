"Amazing Chaos: The Poetry in Testimony" from Christian Faith Publishing author T. A. Jackson is compelling balance of thoughtful reflection and personal poetry that is certain to evoke a sense of God's grace within one's life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 07, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Amazing Chaos: The Poetry in Testimony": a nostalgic look back on life's triumphs and tragedies. "Amazing Chaos: The Poetry in Testimony" is the creation of published author T. A. Jackson, a dedicated mother and grandmother who worked her way through college to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Education within the Louisiana State University educational system.
Jackson shares, "Amazing Chaos—God's preparation for my more. When you can look back at the chaos that was your life and see it through God's eyes, it all falls into place. The life you have led becomes clear to you. You can see how He brought you through it. You can see how He brought you to the place He wanted you to be. You can see His design for your life, His deliverance at every turn and be amazed at the turnout.
"Amazing Chaos is a chaotic life turned into a catalyst for the future God wants you to have. It is the catalyst for more love, more forgiveness, more joy, and more peace. It is amazing how it turns your life into a testimony and lifts the name of Jesus to the world. His amazing grace can be that for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, T. A. Jackson's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers explore the author's biggest challenges and blessings.
Jackson shares in hopes of helping others to find God in each day and lean into Him for comfort during life's struggles.
