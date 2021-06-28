MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Kind of Woman": an encouraging examination of womanly virtue. "My Kind of Woman" is the creation of published author T. Coulter, a loving wife and mother of five. She is a native of Florida and has served in the military for several years.
Coulter shares, "Throughout the Bible you read about women who were remarkable despite their obstacles. 'My Kind of Woman' was written with you in mind. As a virtuous woman myself, I was inspired to give my perception with a modern-day edge. My prayer is for the woman who holds this book. As you continue to journey with me throughout this book, you will feel the love of God and your brokenness will be no more. I too was broken; however, I've experienced the agape love of Christ Jesus and was made whole. Now I smile because God, bestowed upon me beauty for my ashes!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, T. Coulter's new book is an inspiring exploration of how to be a virtuous, godly woman.
The author writes to encourage and inspire women everywhere. With a faith-based approach and firsthand knowledge of what it is like to be lost from one's faith, readers will be invested in the narrative presented.
