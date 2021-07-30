MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Steady Stream of Consciousness": a thoughtful selection of personal writings. "Steady Stream of Consciousness" is the creation of published author T.J. Swisher, a wife, mother of two, educator, volunteer firefighter/EMT, EMS instructor, lifelong learner, and writer.
Swisher shares, "Steady Stream of Consciousness is a collection of poems that encompasses the perspective of the author as she has experienced the world. From sitting in a small town café inspired by the genuine interaction of patrons to horrific life experiences to where she is now in her journey of life.
"This book was developed over the course of a lifetime. Poems that span the last twenty plus years and are only a hint at the words written in that time. Poetry that has been a means to express what has been experienced, feelings, thoughts, deep-rooted emotions, etc. often sparked by inspired perspective. There is no set format other than what the words and emotions of the poem direct. The poems where the depths of the words lie, there is the soul of the author, the perspective of the world that surrounds her. Allow your mind to take you where it may as you read each poem."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, T.J. Swisher's new book is a powerhouse of unique poems.
With a fine balance of rhythm, rhyme, and repetition, Swisher presents a genuinely artistic selection of works that have taken a lifetime to cultivate.
View a synopsis of "Steady Stream of Consciousness" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Steady Stream of Consciousness" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Steady Stream of Consciousness," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
