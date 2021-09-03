MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Is in the Rainbow; Can't You See?": a darling story for children. "God Is in the Rainbow; Can't You See?" is the creation of published author T.L. Willis, a loving mother and grandmother who previously worked as a day care provider and children's church teacher.
Willis shares, "God is in everything! This is a small innovative way to point children to God and teach them colors at the same time. This book will cause them to be able to imagine and see God in the simplest of things. In a way that's elementary and colorful at the same time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, T.L. Willis's new book is an engaging narrative that helps little ones learn their colors and introduces them to Jesus.
