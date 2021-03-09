MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Angry Kid from Nowhere": a potent journal that proves to readers that they are not alone in their life's journey. "The Angry Kid from Nowhere" is the creation of published author T.W. McCartie, a writer who has worked tirelessly through his time in the military, church leadership, ministry, and the professional sector to make sure that he is helping someone.
McCartie writes, "Have you ever suffered from abuse and addiction and asked God, 'Why me?' That was where I was after my thirty-two years of abuse, addiction, loss, and sadness. A stay in Jail had me wondering, 'Why me, God?' and, 'How do I turn all this around?' His answer, through my loving wife, was to put my life into this book and in writing to help you. I found healing for myself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, T.W. McCartie's new book encourages the readers to open their minds and hearts and allow God to tell them the words of salvation.
Through this book, the author wants the readers to know that no matter how hard their lives may seem, God will never abandon them.
