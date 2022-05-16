"Trusting the Process: The Lessons of Gazelle" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tabitha R. Carter is a considerate look into the author's experiences that have shaped and guided a life of determined faith and loyalty to family.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trusting the Process: The Lessons of Gazelle": an engaging look into life's peaks and valleys that have offered important lessons of faith. "Trusting the Process: The Lessons of Gazelle" is the creation of published author Tabitha R. Carter, a mother, grandmother, and confidant and someone who has learned to accept and deal with the daily challenges in life.
Carter shares, "I will begin by stating that my life expectancy with experience taught me how important it is to practice self-care while holding on to my exposure of God's Word. For a long time while growing into the woman I am today, I had to recognize the lessons of being discipled and accountable. There was a point in my life when I had to pay attention to the errors of my ways. I had to face several difficult challenges—from early motherhood to the death of my closest loved ones. I always knew I had a gift of voice. People would question it simply because I was such a quiet child. But it was that small, still voice that equally led me to be open to myself and to my family. Writing became my process, an outlet of having peace of mind. I never imagined the significance behind speaking my truths. I today am my own testimony, something that I love and appreciate within God's highest power. It is my hope that my readers allow my words to be used as a tool and as their helpmate in their season of uncertainty."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tabitha R. Carter's new book is an intriguing balance of personal reflection and messages of faith.
Carter offers readers a deeply personal exploration of life's key moments and the valuable lessons learned along the way.
