MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Curious Bryce and His Flying Pizza Slice": a charming and adventurous tale for young readers. "Curious Bryce and His Flying Pizza Slice" is the creation of published author Tahnee Holmes, a loving wife and mother who received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Drexel University.

Holmes shares, "Let's take a bite of my favorite dish, close our eyes and make a wish!

"Come along for a ride on curious Bryce's pizza slice, an extraordinary delicious gift from his grandma that takes you on an adventurous trip to anywhere you please!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tahnee Holmes's new book will delight and entertain as readers find a lighthearted story within.

Holmes presents a lyrical narrative with vibrant imagery for the enjoyment of young minds.

Consumers can purchase "Curious Bryce and His Flying Pizza Slice" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Curious Bryce and His Flying Pizza Slice," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

