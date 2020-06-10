PITTSBURGH and WASHINGTON, June 10, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- Tailor on Tap announces the Be Well and Be Well Dressed Contest, a $25,000 giveaway to support college students, recent graduates and aspiring professionals as they enter a changed and challenging job market this summer.
The contest opens Wednesday, June 10. Gifts for winners include:
- Customized Clothing for Job Interviews.
- A Private Style Consultation.
- Job Interview Preparation with an Established Corporate Consultant.
The impacts of COVID have crystalized Tailor on Tap's commitment to helping job seekers achieve success.
Company president Adam D'Angelo believes in the power of personal style to create a distinct advantage in the job search. "I began to take wardrobe seriously when I interviewed for an internship in finance," he explains. After being selected from a deep pool of applicants, he learned he was the only candidate who came to the interview wearing a suit. "I had to experience the effect of a strong first impression in order to fully embrace the power of clothing to make good things happen. My suit literally helped launch my career."
D'Angelo became passionate about helping others launch their careers, too. In 2019, he started Tailor on Tap, a rapidly expanding bespoke clothing company that cultivates relationships with those who are new to the experience of the professional job interview or new to the experience of custom-made clothing.
"Our stylists are dedicated to collaborating with clients on a wardrobe that reflects their career goals and at the same time respects the reality of their bank accounts," D'Angelo says. "For young people just now entering the job market, high-end fabrics and expert tailoring are remarkably attainable through our business model, which ensures affordability combined with exquisite quality."
Winners of the Be Well and Be Well Dressed Contest will have the chance to meet with consultants to make a plan for a powerful first impression. As they're advised on fabrics, patterns, and accessories for a professional setting, they'll also be coached on elements of professional presence and job interview success.
Tailor on Tap is committed to the health and safety of contest winners, clients and employees.
Tailor on Tap stylists meet clients in the environment where they feel most comfortable—on campus, at home, or in a coffee shop. Every Tailor on Tap associate is continuously evaluated for health and wellness and trained to ensure each client's safety and well-being throughout the process of consultation and custom fitting.
To enter the Be Well and Be Well Dressed Contest and explore bespoke clothing options, visit Tailor on Tap at tailorontap.com. https://www.tailorontap.com/dress-well-contest
About Tailor on Tap
- Tailor on Tap is a bespoke company started in 2019 by Adam D'Angelo, who sees affordable custom clothing as a vehicle for equity and empowerment in the workplace.
- Located in Pittsburgh, PA and Tysons Corner, VA: Tailor on Tap offers a diverse catalog of expertly crafted clothing for a wide variety of clients: college students, young professionals, athletes, and others who want to leverage the impact of a custom fit.
- Offering hundreds of high-end fabrics, patterns, embellishments, and accessories, company stylists collaborate closely with each client in a setting of their choice to develop a unique, affordable style that reflects and promotes their aspirations and professional goals.
