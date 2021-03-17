MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Conviction to Correction: Behind the Walls": a poignant inspiration of finding freedom and fairness to injustice and living a life driven by God. "Conviction to Correction: Behind the Walls" is the creation of published author Takasha L. Stevenson, a writer born and raised in Alabama. She graduated with a business administration associates degree in May of 2020 from Lawson Community College in Birmingham, AL. She is currently enrolled in a business management/paralegal associate degree, graduating in May of 2021.
Stevenson shares, "I started out as an innocent bystander, and I ended up suffering to the Bureau of Prison system. Because of Wesley's prolonged disobedience to the law, I've allowed myself to become a victim for accepting child support without the use of the court of law. With courage and faith in God, I filed an appeal with the help of my mom, Pokey, Shay, Cynt, and Tonio purchasing me a private attorney; but I still lost. My wrongful conviction gave me insight as how to deal with unfair circumstances in my life.
"After being taken from my family and friends, I now realized God had another plan and purpose for my life, one that did not involve a drug dealer taking care of me or retiring from Mercedes Benz, but going back to school to practice law to help the next person. I did not use my incarceration as an excuse for continued failure. Instead, I now live my life trusting in God, and more determined to do his will. Because of my faith and courage in God alone, he did not only deliver me from this difficult circumstance, he is also using me by telling my story so that other young ladies will not fall victim to the prison system by becoming involved with a baby daddy, boyfriend, or husband who's a drug dealer.
"With the knowledge and wisdom I have learned, I want to help prove God's existence and power to others as well. We need people in our justice system who will create wise solutions toward the various problems of our justice system and in our community such as more schools, rehabs, and just simple counseling, to transform and redirect our minds. I can never sit back and accept whatever has been handed down to me again. I will put up a fight so that the human race can start being treated more justly."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Takasha L. Stevenson's new book is a touching journal that is shared to encourage many in their individual journeys. The author wishes that her story brings everyone much empowerment and freedom from sins.
View a synopsis of "Conviction to Correction: Behind the Walls" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Conviction to Correction: Behind the Walls" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Conviction to Correction: Behind the Walls," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing