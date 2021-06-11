MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Life in Poem": a powerful poetic journey. "My Life in Poem" is the creation of published author TaMarra Cooley, a dedicated daughter, loving mother, and passionate student and practitioner of psychology.
Cooley shares, "The title of this book, My Life in Poem, is an illustration of the various trials I endured from 2018 through March 2020. This book not only details my journey to a place of peace and faith in God but chronicles some of the hardships I had victory over in the process. This book shows how I am a living testimony and not tested and moaning. I did not run and tell what my children and I endured to social media sites, and you still may not capture the wrongs of others in this book. That is not the purpose.
"There are books, movies, and television shows showing how women—who have been rejected and left to carry the family after infidelity rocks their world—react. This book gives another option. It is not popular and not easy; however, with determination and being fully reliant on God, all things are possible. And oh yeah, it all works out for my good!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, TaMarra Cooley's new book is a testament to the power of healing through God's grace.
The author hopes to encourage readers who have experienced similar hardships to lean on their faith and find strength in God's love to heal and overcome.
View a synopsis of "My Life in Poem" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "My Life in Poem" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Life in Poem," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
