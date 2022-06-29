"Ryvers Divine: A Cry for Kingdom Charisma" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tamesha Hill is a joyful celebration of God's saving grace as one woman recounts a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ryvers Divine: A Cry for Kingdom Charisma": a heartfelt memoir that examines a deeply personal spiritual journey. "Ryvers Divine: A Cry for Kingdom Charisma" is the creation of published author Tamesha Hill.
Hill shares, "Crossing over into her thirties, and beating the odds of teenage motherhood, Tamesha finds herself questioning this 'glow' everyone speaks of. She wants to agree with everyone but she knows something is missing. She has spent years crying silently and now, with more pressure to do 'great,' the tears are more frequent.
"Desperate for relief, she begins to seek God on a different level than what she has most of her life. She knows it is time and she is eager to do just that. Ryvers Divine gives a beginner friendly glimpse at accounts of a believer who found herself the kingdom way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tamesha Hill's new book will encourage and inspire as readers explore the story of a woman's battle for peace in God's grace.
Hill offers readers an encouraging hand in hopes of helping others to find and nurture a deeper connection with God.
