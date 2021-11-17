MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Zoya's Journey": a vibrant and charming story of faith. "Zoya's Journey" is the creation of published author Tami Douglas, a native of Jamaica who now resides in Syracuse, New York.

Douglas shares, "Zoya loves the rain and knows it will come, even on a bright sunny day. Join Zoya as she displays a great amount of faith and unknowingly demonstrates her beliefs in a unique way.

"The first book within an inspiring picture book series demonstrates the life principles of faith, love, and hope. This book will surely tug at your heart and spirit."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tami Douglas's new book provides young readers with a joyful narrative and engaging imagery.

Douglas presents a fun-filled adventure in the rain for the delight of young readers everywhere.

Consumers can purchase "Zoya's Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Zoya's Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

