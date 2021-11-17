MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Zoya's Journey": a vibrant and charming story of faith. "Zoya's Journey" is the creation of published author Tami Douglas, a native of Jamaica who now resides in Syracuse, New York.
Douglas shares, "Zoya loves the rain and knows it will come, even on a bright sunny day. Join Zoya as she displays a great amount of faith and unknowingly demonstrates her beliefs in a unique way.
"The first book within an inspiring picture book series demonstrates the life principles of faith, love, and hope. This book will surely tug at your heart and spirit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tami Douglas's new book provides young readers with a joyful narrative and engaging imagery.
Douglas presents a fun-filled adventure in the rain for the delight of young readers everywhere.
