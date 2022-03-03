MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "But, I Am Still Here!": a moving opportunity for reflection and growth. "But, I Am Still Here!" is the creation of published author Tamisa Hunter, a dedicated wife and mother who serves as a faith-led advocator, speaker, and coach for women.
Hunter shares, "Domestic violence, depression, suicidal thoughts, sexual abuse, and homelessness—these harrowing experiences throughout this book will teach you endurance. Amid the turmoil, you will discover yourself to gain strength in overcoming barriers and the importance of self-love—these are the lessons.
"Those experiences and the principles are learned through the life of the author to help her reach women, calling them to live at the level God has called them to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tamisa Hunter's new book offers a fine balance of personal reflections and relevant scripture for the consideration of readers from any background.
Hunter shares a personal and empowering overview of key life experiences and how faith has carried her through.
Consumers can purchase "But, I Am Still Here!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "But, I Am Still Here!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing