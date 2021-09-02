MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Four Days of Miracles": a potent example of thankfulness and faith. "Four Days of Miracles" is the creation of published author Tammie L. Bass.
Bass shares, "Ever wonder what it would be like to receive a miracle or blessing from God?
"I have, and this true story is a testimonial of his blessing and love for each and every one of us. My story is of just one time in my life of many that God has truly blessed me. My family and I overcame many obstacles in four days that would not have been possible had it not been for the goodness of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammie L. Bass's new book is a powerful look into a deeply personal and faith-based experience.
Bass writes in hopes of inspiring others to believe and to share that God's blessings abound for those devoted to faith.
