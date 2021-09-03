MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "More!": an enjoyable thrill ride from start to finish. "More!" is the creation of Award-winning author Tammie Rothermel, a loving wife and mother who has always been passionate about creating art through words.
Rothermel shares, "Worlds collide and sparks ignite when a simple country girl encounters a white hot rock star in rural Pennsylvania.
"Certainly, small town Nikki wasn't looking for love. But, from the moment she meets the universally famous Grant Henderson, More! comps the reader a backstage pass to the secrets, glitz, glam and romance of a sizzling rock star's non-stop life.
"As Nikki climbs on board Grant's comet, her own charisma engages the world, even as a mysterious stranger pursues her from Naples to Hong Kong. Along the way espionage's notorious 'Agency' sucks Nikki into its beguiling embrace of treachery."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammie Rothermel's new book is an exciting and creative tale of romance and secrets.
Rothermel's love of crafting art through wordsmithing is apparent in this delightfully detailed tale of love, danger, and mystery. Readers will discover a compelling cast of characters and thrilling adventure within the pages of this flagship novel.
