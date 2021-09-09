MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Are You Making?": a humorous children's tale. "What Are You Making?" is the creation of published author Tammy Albright-Coreil, a former accountant turned housewife who resides in Danville, Virginia.
Albright-Coreil shares, "When Peter is cooking up a treat, his little sister, Sally, asks what he is making. Peter then teases Sally with various odd concoctions until she begins to cry. In the end, Peter reveals his secret meal—a yummy surprise to split with his little sister."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammy Albright-Coreil's new book is an entertaining tale of sibling banter and good humor.
Young readers are sure to find a laugh within the pages of this children's tale that is equal parts humor and family bonding.
View a synopsis of "What Are You Making?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What Are You Making?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What Are You Making?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
