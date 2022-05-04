"3 Little Words from My Daddy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tammy Arenas Avalos is a heartfelt narrative that explores the complexities of the father-daughter bond and the special connection that lasts a lifetime.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "3 Little Words from My Daddy": a charming tale of a father-daughter duo. "3 Little Words from My Daddy" is the creation of published author Tammy Arenas Avalos.
Avalos shares, "How many little girls love to spend time with their daddies? How many little girls have a favorite nickname that their daddies call them? I know all little girls love to hear three little words from their daddy. Cecilia's three favorite words may be different from the three little words you are used to hearing. Cecilia's daddy would say those three little words to her when he was happy and proud of her. But sometime those three little words were used to make Cecilia feel bad or ashamed of something she did wrong. No matter the situation, her daddy always said, 'I know, Mija,' to Cecilia.
"I hope children of all ages will enjoy this book with their parents and read it over and over with each other."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammy Arenas Avalos's new book will pull at the heartstrings and remind readers of fond memories shared with their own fathers.
Avalos shares in memory of her beloved father. Readers will find a fun, faith-based narrative within the pages of this darling tale.
Consumers can purchase "3 Little Words from My Daddy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "3 Little Words from My Daddy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
