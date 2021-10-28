MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Man in the Mirror Journal: Everything Begins and Ends with You": a thoughtful instrument for daily consideration of one's spiritual well-being. "The Man in the Mirror Journal: Everything Begins and Ends with You" is the creation of published author Tammy Bing-Brothers, a native of Philadelphia and a loving mother.
Bing-Brothers shares, "We as born again believer of the gospel of Jesus Christ to often live our lives bound/operating with attributes characterizing ourselves to be this person… This applies to all believers, from the pulpit to the door and beyond. We are plagued by generational curses, envy, strife, jealousy, sexual immorality, drunkenness, and etc. While all along thinking it's an 'I'm not perfect, I'm only human' behavior. While both being true, we're not perfect and we're only human, we live years trapped in that realty. Now it's time to be FREE, and live, the who God says I AM…
"This Journal was designed to encourage the believers to live a Spirit Filled life:
"A life of Love and Productivity, and Purpose, and it begins with the man in the mirror. Be true to what you see in that mirror, and declare it gone in Jesus name. Generational curses, be gone, jealousy, be gone etc. Break free from the sin that so easily beset you. Only you can do it.
"Christ came that we might have life more abundantly; this life is for all believers. However we could yield ourselves to a carnal life in Christ, which hinders the growth of the spirit I Corinthians 3:1-4
"The abundant life in Christ is a Spirit filled life… Ephesians 5:18-21. Daily we should ask and allow the Holy Spirit to fill us again, and again, and again. He's our comforter and our source for change, empowerment, and direction. He's our educator; He's our beginning and our end. This applies to all, especially leadership. If leadership gets it; we too can walk in that liberty.
"Take comfort in knowing that He, who begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ Philippians 1:6b and nothing will ever separate us from the love of God Romans 8:35-39. We are sealed with His everlasting love.
"As believers all are saved so as by fire, but are we empowered under the unction of the Holy Spirit living a life of purpose?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammy Bing-Brother's new book encourages readers to trust in God's plan.
Bing-Brother's shares in hopes of inspiring others to seek God's light through a series of thoughtful reflections and relevant scripture.
Consumers can purchase "The Man in the Mirror Journal: Everything Begins and Ends with You" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Man in the Mirror Journal: Everything Begins and Ends with You," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing