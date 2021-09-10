MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living a Bigger Life": a potent opportunity for reflection and growth. "Living a Bigger Life" is the creation of published author Tammy L. Wark, a loving wife and adoptive mother who lives in Colchester, Vermont. Together with her loving husband, she owns and operates Burlington Dental Laboratory.
Wark shares, "Would you like to live a bigger life? This real-life story will do the following:
"Explore adoption, homeschooling, teen life, and the challenges so many face in the world today.
"Define the meaning of a highly sensitive person and how they feel, think, and live each day around others and with the spiritual world.
"Show the reality of spirit guides in all of our lives and how they guide and assist us as we journey through life.
"Teach the powerful prayer of Jabez when searching for God's direction and blessing in your life.
"Challenge to find the meaning and purpose of your life and to use it to help others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tammy L. Wark's new book is a deeply personal exploration of the author's life and spirituality.
With personal stories and reflections, Wark offers readers an inspiring tale of a life lived in faith.
