"No Men in the Village" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tanya L. Orr is an enjoyable fiction that balances romantic connections with a bit of suspense as readers encounter two unique couples on a journey of fate.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "No Men in the Village": a gripping journey of personal and spiritual growth. "No Men in the Village" is the creation of published author Tanya L. Orr, a loving wife and mother with a passion for creating.
Orr shares, "Love is an intimate part of who we are as human beings. It's the ebb and flow of our very existence. And when that flow is interrupted by such challenges as fear, disappointment, hurt, separation, and grief, we tend to run away from the one thing that gives us strength. We sometimes forget that love will never disappoint us, it won't hurt us or separate us or cause us to be afraid. In fact, love is the only thing we can truly count on.
"Have you ever had something to say but was kept silent by a secret that only your heart knew but refused to tell? Well, Darius did.
"Have you ever felt locked away while on the inside your heart was wide-open? Well, Darius did.
"Have you ever felt unknown and yet longed to be known? Well, Darius did.
"And have you ever been so in love with love but was frightened by its presence? Well, Darius was until the day a star from heaven fell into his arms and rescued him from all his fears. With her boldness, she intrigued him; with her kindness, she invited him in; and with her love, she changed him forever."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tanya L. Orr's new book offers a fascinating murder mystery alongside a love story for the ages.
Orr continues to delight with affable characters, compelling action, and engrossing circumstances within the pages of her most recent work.
Consumers can purchase "No Men in the Village" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "No Men in the Village," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing