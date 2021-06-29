MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The House that Jack Built": a creative tale of love and perseverance. "The House that Jack Built" is the creation of published author Tanya L. Orr, a loving wife and mother with a passion for creating who was born in Mississippi but raised in Michigan.
Orr shares, "The etches of life are so fragile that we must be careful with every step that we take, for it is not the road a person travels that make them strong, but it is the choices they make along the way.
"There is a saying, be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Sometimes in life, we think we know what we want; however, more often than not, we don't want what we get. In the life of Jack Steel, that proved to be true. But through a series of unfortunate events, Jack learned, as do most of us, that if we submit to love, then our lives and our hearts will be transformed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tanya L. Orr's new book is an enjoyable and emotional tale of faith.
With affable characters and emotional circumstances, the author presents a tale of love, pain, and, above all else, learning to have faith.
