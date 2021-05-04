MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Birthing Process": an inspiring journey. "The Birthing Process" is the creation of published author, Tapika Howard, a devoted wife and mother who has dedicated her life to inspiring others.
Tapika shares, "In this book you will discover that every life's journey includes a process. The process does not exclude afflictions, but they are used as an intricate tool by God to launch the believer into the field of ultimate victory.
The Birthing Process is the spiritual process that every believer must endure to see the full manifestation of the promise. The birthing process is gender-less. It applies to both male and female alike. This book provides a detailed description of the process that is required to carry the promises of God, from the point of conception in prayer, until it is made flesh and dwells among the believer as a tangible reality.
In the natural, a pregnancy is broken into three periods, or trimesters, each are about three months. As it relates to the Spiritual Birthing Process, the Spirit of the Lord has broken it up into three phases: spiritual intercourse, conception and delivery. Once the semen of the Word of God is released into the good ground of your heart, a choice must be made; will you miscarry or carry that which has been planted full-term.
As you read this book, you will gain an understanding of God's divine will for every scripture, (which I consider spiritual semen), that is released into your spirit. God not only desires to impregnate you, but for you to carry His Word until the point of delivery."
Tapika reveals God's process to fruitfulness and leaves the reader barren no more. The Birthing Process book will give you the divine instruction from the Holy Spirit on how to carry every scripture full-term; and walk out of the delivery room of life holding the tangible evidence of the promises of God. Put your feet in the stirrups…it's time to give birth!
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tapika Howard's new book is an interesting discussion that uses comparisons to childbirth as metaphor for rebirth into your purpose and faith.
Pairing knowledge of labor and delivery with her enthusiastic faith, Tapika welcomes readers to join along as they look inside themselves and find God.



