MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Microbe Adventures: Rhinovirus": a fun-filled learning experience that helps readers learn about the immune system. "Microbe Adventures: Rhinovirus" is the creation of published author Tara Allison, a loving wife and mother who carries a BSc in biology from Mount Aloysius College and a PhD in biological sciences from Duquesne University.
Allison shares, "Follow our friend Rhinovirus as he rhymes through causing the common cold. This silly character will make you laugh as he describes getting into your nose to cause the sniffles. After a short time, he's recognized by the body's immune cells as an uninvited guest. These cells work hard to make you feel better and send Rhinovirus packing. But beware, he's not the only strain out there."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tara Allison's new book will inspire and encourage young readers to find an appreciation for the sciences.
Allison's background in biological sciences is proudly presented within the pages of this imaginative and informative fiction.
