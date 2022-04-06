"Beauty For Ashes: Overcoming Trauma to Live in Victory" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tarra L. Ray, MA LPC is a moving exploration of the ways in which the author has learned to overcome traumas and aid others in healing as well.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beauty For Ashes: Overcoming Trauma to Live in Victory": an encouraging exploration of personal and spiritual growth. "Beauty For Ashes: Overcoming Trauma to Live in Victory" is the creation of published author Tarra L. Ray, MA LPC, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who carries a bachelor's degree in human and social services administration and a master's degree in counseling. Ray is also a licensed professional counselor and a certified clinical professional counselor supervisor who specializes in the treatment of trauma, as well as a licensed Christian minister. She has been working with children and families in various capacities since 1992.
Ray shares, "Beauty for Ashes: Overcoming Trauma to Live in Victory offers a from-the-inside-to-the-outside perspective about the causes of trauma and how trauma is individually and uniquely processed even by those who are spiritual. More than just a story, Beauty for Ashes offers real spiritual solutions that can easily be incorporated into a person's life.
"Tarra Ray utilizes her unique personal experiences as well as her clinical and biblical knowledge to develop concepts that offer real solutions and hope.
"The instructional workbook nature of Beauty for Ashes will help the reader process through difficulty in the moment to gain greater insight."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tarra L. Ray, MA LPC's new book offers readers an inspiring insight into healing and living a life of joy.
Ray's memoir shares a powerful message of hope alongside engaging reflections and relevant scripture.
