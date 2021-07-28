MEADVILLE, Pa., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How a 'Truth Student' Came to Know the Truth: My Rescue from the Deception of the New Age": a potent example of God's grace and the importance of spiritual health. "How a 'Truth Student' Came to Know the Truth: My Rescue from the Deception of the New Age" is the creation of published author Taylor Bassett, a loving husband and father of six who has led numerous Bible studies, was ordained as an elder, and continues sharing the Gospel of free grace every Sunday as an itinerant preacher since finding Christianity at age thirty-one.
Bassett shares, "Here's the most important question you'll ever answer: Of the sum total of your Christian knowledge, what percentage of it is owing to what somebody told you the Bible said, and what percentage is owing to what you've personally read in context for yourself? Your answer to that question will determine how susceptible you are to being deceived by cults, false teachings, and false religions, leading to a false worldview and eventually eternal damnation. I know. I was lost and blind, and I believed I knew the truth. But for the grace of God, all that I was taught and believed would have destroyed me. Here's the story of how I practiced the deadly deception of the New Age yet was mercifully rescued from damnation by God himself unto forgiveness, salvation, and eternal life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Taylor Bassett's new book is a compelling exploration of the author's spiritual life.
Bassett presents a moving account of discovery and salvation in this deeply personal retelling of his religious life and this book is an effective tool in both understanding and reaching out to others in the New Age.
