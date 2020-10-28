SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended Sept. 25, 2020.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Net sales were $3.26 billion, up 28% sequentially on a reported basis compared to the 10% increase the company expected. Sales were down 1% on a reported basis and down 4% on an organic basis year over year.
- Growth in all segments sequentially, with Transportation segment up 49%, driven by Auto business.
- GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $0.69, and adjusted EPS were $1.16.
- Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $719 million and free cash flow was $648 million.
Full Year Highlights
- Net sales were $12.2 billion, down 10% from fiscal year 2019 as a result of COVID-19 impact.
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations were a loss of $0.78, and adjusted EPS were $4.26.
- Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $2 billion and free cash flow was $1.5 billion, with $1.1 billion returned to shareholders.
"I am proud of our employees for delivering fourth quarter results well above our expectations, exiting the year with sequential sales growth in all segments. In particular, our Transportation segment was up nearly 50% from last quarter, driven by a recovery in auto production and our continued outperformance versus the market due to our strong position in hybrid and electric vehicle platform technology," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "Our global manufacturing strategy and acceleration of our cost reduction activities enabled us to meet our commitments to our customers as they continue to navigate the impacts of COVID-19. Our full year results demonstrate strong cash flow generation and our portfolio is well positioned. While the markets remain uncertain, we do expect our first quarter of 2021 to be back to pre-COVID revenue levels and we expect an increase in profitability with year-over-year adjusted margin and EPS growth."
First Quarter FY21 Outlook
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.2 billion, reflecting an increase of 1% on a reported basis and down 2% on an organic basis year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $0.83, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.25.
The company is not providing full year guidance due to limited visibility of COVID-19 impact on future demand. Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:
- Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income (loss) and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income (loss) and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.
- Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.
- Adjusted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations – represents income (loss) from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.
- Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share – represents diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by continuing operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations.
Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by continuing operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments.
In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Year Ended
September 25,
September 27,
September 25,
September 27,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in millions, except per share data)
Net sales
$
3,261
$
3,300
$
12,172
$
13,448
Cost of sales
2,292
2,248
8,437
9,054
Gross margin
969
1,052
3,735
4,394
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
352
372
1,392
1,490
Research, development, and engineering expenses
148
159
613
644
Acquisition and integration costs
9
6
36
27
Restructuring and other charges, net
113
71
257
255
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
900
-
Operating income
347
444
537
1,978
Interest income
2
6
15
19
Interest expense
(12)
(13)
(48)
(68)
Other income, net
-
-
20
2
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
337
437
524
1,931
Income tax (expense) benefit
(109)
(61)
(783)
15
Income (loss) from continuing operations
228
376
(259)
1,946
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
2
(4)
18
(102)
Net income (loss)
$
230
$
372
$
(241)
$
1,844
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.69
$
1.12
$
(0.78)
$
5.76
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.01
(0.01)
0.05
(0.30)
Net income (loss)
0.70
1.11
(0.73)
5.46
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.69
$
1.11
$
(0.78)
$
5.72
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.01
(0.01)
0.05
(0.30)
Net income (loss)
0.69
1.10
(0.73)
5.42
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
330
336
332
338
Diluted
332
338
332
340
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
September 25,
September 27,
2020
2019
(in millions, except share data)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
945
$
927
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $29 and $25, respectively
2,377
2,320
Inventories
1,950
1,836
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
512
471
Total current assets
5,784
5,554
Property, plant, and equipment, net
3,650
3,574
Goodwill
5,224
5,740
Intangible assets, net
1,593
1,596
Deferred income taxes
2,178
2,776
Other assets
813
454
Total assets
$
19,242
$
19,694
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
694
$
570
Accounts payable
1,276
1,357
Accrued and other current liabilities
1,720
1,613
Total current liabilities
3,690
3,540
Long-term debt
3,452
3,395
Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities
1,336
1,367
Deferred income taxes
143
156
Income taxes
252
239
Other liabilities
874
427
Total liabilities
9,747
9,124
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
112
-
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 338,953,381 shares authorized and issued, and
149
154
Accumulated earnings
10,348
12,256
Treasury shares, at cost, 8,295,878 and 15,862,337 shares, respectively
(669)
(1,337)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(445)
(503)
Total shareholders' equity
9,383
10,570
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
$
19,242
$
19,694
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Year Ended
September 25,
September 27,
September 25,
September 27,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
230
$
372
$
(241)
$
1,844
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(2)
4
(18)
102
Income (loss) from continuing operations
228
376
(259)
1,946
Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
900
-
Depreciation and amortization
181
175
711
690
Deferred income taxes
76
72
535
(218)
Non-cash lease cost
29
-
108
-
Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories
(14)
7
14
43
Share-based compensation expense
20
19
74
75
Other
14
25
54
51
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable, net
(245)
136
(63)
31
Inventories
253
123
(89)
64
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
24
35
51
144
Accounts payable
1
(92)
(80)
(178)
Accrued and other current liabilities
105
132
(99)
(15)
Income taxes
(29)
(72)
(9)
(135)
Other
76
(57)
143
(44)
Net cash provided by continuing operating activities
719
879
1,991
2,454
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities
1
(1)
1
(32)
Net cash provided by operating activities
720
878
1,992
2,422
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(121)
(179)
(560)
(749)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
11
27
17
43
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(11)
-
(339)
(283)
Proceeds from divestiture of discontinued operation, net of cash retained by sold operation
-
-
-
297
Other
4
(1)
17
2
Net cash used in continuing investing activities
(117)
(153)
(865)
(690)
Net cash used in discontinued investing activities
-
-
-
(2)
Net cash used in investing activities
(117)
(153)
(865)
(692)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper
-
219
(219)
(51)
Proceeds from issuance of debt
-
-
593
746
Repayment of debt
-
(250)
(352)
(691)
Proceeds from exercise of share options
26
30
55
85
Repurchase of common shares
-
(178)
(523)
(1,091)
Payment of common share dividends to shareholders
(159)
(154)
(625)
(608)
Transfers (to) from discontinued operations
1
(1)
1
(34)
Other
(2)
(1)
(34)
(33)
Net cash used in continuing financing activities
(134)
(335)
(1,104)
(1,677)
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued financing activities
(1)
1
(1)
34
Net cash used in financing activities
(135)
(334)
(1,105)
(1,643)
Effect of currency translation on cash
3
(10)
(4)
(8)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
471
381
18
79
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of fiscal year
474
546
927
848
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of fiscal year
$
945
$
927
$
945
$
927
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid on debt, net
$
19
$
19
$
50
$
75
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
62
61
257
338
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Year Ended
September 25,
September 27,
September 25,
September 27,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in millions)
Net cash provided by continuing operating activities
$
719
$
879
$
1,991
$
2,454
Excluding:
Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts
39
(39)
34
(132)
Capital expenditures, net
(110)
(152)
(543)
(706)
Free cash flow (1)
$
648
$
688
$
1,482
$
1,616
(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Year Ended
September 25,
September 27,
September 25,
September 27,
2020
2019
2020
2019
($ in millions)
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net Sales
Transportation Solutions
$
1,865
$
1,896
$
6,845
$
7,821
Industrial Solutions
959
1,014
3,713
3,954
Communications Solutions
437
390
1,614
1,673
Total
$
3,261
$
3,300
$
12,172
$
13,448
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Income
Margin
Income
Margin
Income (Loss)
Margin
Income
Margin
Transportation Solutions
$
198
10.6
%
$
270
14.2
%
$
(93)
(1.4)
%
$
1,226
15.7
%
Industrial Solutions
85
8.9
150
14.8
412
11.1
543
13.7
Communications Solutions
64
14.6
24
6.2
218
13.5
209
12.5
Total
$
347
10.6
%
$
444
13.5
%
$
537
4.4
%
$
1,978
14.7
%
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Transportation Solutions
$
245
13.1
%
$
334
17.6
%
$
952
13.9
%
$
1,401
17.9
%
Industrial Solutions
133
13.9
157
15.5
522
14.1
621
15.7
Communications Solutions
95
21.7
47
12.1
260
16.1
258
15.4
Total
$
473
14.5
%
$
538
16.3
%
$
1,734
14.2
%
$
2,280
17.0
%
(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)
Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 25, 2020
versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 27, 2019
Net Sales
Organic Net Sales
Growth (Decline)
Growth (Decline) (1)
Translation (2)
Acquisitions
($ in millions)
Transportation Solutions (3):
Automotive
$
(38)
(2.8)
%
$
(61)
(4.2)
%
$
23
$
-
Commercial transportation
(17)
(6.0)
(17)
(6.0)
-
-
Sensors
24
10.0
(39)
(16.5)
3
60
Total
(31)
(1.6)
(117)
(6.0)
26
60
Industrial Solutions (3):
Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas
(39)
(11.2)
(43)
(12.5)
4
-
Industrial equipment
(2)
(0.7)
(6)
(2.2)
4
-
Medical
(16)
(8.6)
(16)
(8.6)
-
-
Energy
2
1.1
-
-
2
-
Total
(55)
(5.4)
(65)
(6.4)
10
-
Communications Solutions (3):
Data and devices
20
8.3
17
7.1
3
-
Appliances
27
18.0
27
18.0
-
-
Total
47
12.1
44
11.3
3
-
Total
$
(39)
(1.2)
%
$
(138)
(4.1)
%
$
39
$
60
Change in Net Sales for the Year Ended September 25, 2020
versus Net Sales for the Year Ended September 27, 2019
Net Sales
Organic Net Sales
Growth (Decline)
Growth (Decline) (1)
Translation (2)
Acquisitions
($ in millions)
Transportation Solutions (3):
Automotive
$
(783)
(13.8)
%
$
(742)
(12.9)
%
$
(41)
$
-
Commercial transportation
(170)
(13.9)
(176)
(14.4)
(21)
27
Sensors
(23)
(2.5)
(148)
(16.3)
(3)
128
Total
(976)
(12.5)
(1,066)
(13.5)
(65)
155
Industrial Solutions (3):
Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas
(105)
(8.0)
(100)
(7.8)
(5)
-
Industrial equipment
(144)
(11.6)
(133)
(10.7)
(11)
-
Medical
(10)
(1.4)
(9)
(1.3)
(1)
-
Energy
18
2.6
30
4.3
(12)
-
Total
(241)
(6.1)
(212)
(5.4)
(29)
-
Communications Solutions (3):
Data and devices
(20)
(2.0)
(23)
(2.5)
3
-
Appliances
(39)
(5.7)
(31)
(4.4)
(8)
-
Total
(59)
(3.5)
(54)
(3.2)
(5)
-
Total
$
(1,276)
(9.5)
%
$
(1,332)
(9.9)
%
$
(99)
$
155
(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
(3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended September 25, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (3)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
198
$
11
$
36
$
-
$
245
Industrial Solutions
85
2
46
-
133
Communications Solutions
64
-
31
-
95
Total
$
347
$
13
$
113
$
-
$
473
Operating margin
10.6
%
14.5
%
Income tax expense
$
(109)
$
(4)
$
(21)
$
56
$
(78)
Effective tax rate
32.3
%
16.8
%
Income from continuing operations
$
228
$
9
$
92
$
56
$
385
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.69
$
0.03
$
0.28
$
0.17
$
1.16
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax
(2) Income tax expense related to increases to the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets.
(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended September 27, 2019
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Related Charges
Restructuring
and Other
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Items (1)(2)
Charges, Net (1)
Tax Items
(Non-GAAP) (3)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
270
$
18
$
46
$
-
$
334
Industrial Solutions
150
4
3
-
157
Communications Solutions
24
1
22
-
47
Total
$
444
$
23
$
71
$
-
$
538
Operating margin
13.5
%
16.3
%
Income tax expense
$
(61)
$
(5)
$
(15)
$
1
$
(80)
Effective tax rate
14.0
%
15.1
%
Income from continuing operations
$
376
$
18
$
56
$
1
$
451
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.11
$
0.05
$
0.17
$
-
$
1.33
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax
(2) Includes acquisition-related charges of $6 million and a write-off of spare parts of $17 million.
(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Year Ended September 25, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Impairment
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
of Goodwill (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income (loss):
Transportation Solutions
$
(93)
$
32
$
113
$
900
$
-
$
952
Industrial Solutions
412
8
102
-
-
522
Communications Solutions
218
-
42
-
-
260
Total
$
537
$
40
$
257
$
900
$
-
$
1,734
Operating margin
4.4
%
14.2
%
Other income, net
$
20
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(8)
$
12
Income tax expense
$
(783)
$
(8)
$
(46)
$
(4)
$
550
$
(291)
Effective tax rate
149.4
%
17.0
%
Income (loss) from continuing
$
(259)
$
32
$
211
$
896
$
542
$
1,422
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from
$
(0.78)
$
0.10
$
0.63
$
2.68
$
1.62
$
4.26
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each
(2) Includes $355 million of income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform and $226 million of income tax expense related to
(3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes two million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been
(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Year Ended September 27, 2019
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Related Charges
Restructuring
and Other
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Items (1)(2)
Charges, Net (1)
Tax Items (3)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
1,226
$
31
$
144
$
-
$
1,401
Industrial Solutions
543
15
63
-
621
Communications Solutions
209
1
48
-
258
Total
$
1,978
$
47
$
255
$
-
$
2,280
Operating margin
14.7
%
17.0
%
Other income, net
$
2
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2
Income tax (expense) benefit
$
15
$
(9)
$
(61)
$
(291)
$
(346)
Effective tax rate
(0.8)
%
15.5
%
Income from continuing operations
$
1,946
$
38
$
194
$
(291)
$
1,887
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
5.72
$
0.11
$
0.57
$
(0.86)
$
5.55
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for
(2) Includes acquisition-related charges of $30 million and a write-off of spare parts of $17 million.
(3) Includes a $216 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform, a $90 million income tax benefit related to the
(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended December 27, 2019
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (3)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
316
$
5
$
4
$
-
$
325
Industrial Solutions
115
2
15
-
132
Communications Solutions
40
-
5
-
45
Total
$
471
$
7
$
24
$
-
$
502
Operating margin
14.9
%
15.8
%
Other income, net
$
5
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
5
Income tax expense
$
(447)
$
(1)
$
-
$
355
$
(93)
Effective tax rate
95.1
%
18.6
%
Income from continuing operations
$
23
$
6
$
24
$
355
$
408
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.07
$
0.02
$
0.07
$
1.05
$
1.21
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax
(2) Income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform.
(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
As of October 28, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Outlook for
Quarter Ending
December 25,
2020
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.83
Restructuring and other charges, net
0.40
Acquisition-related charges
0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)
$
1.25
Net sales growth (decline)
1.0
%
Translation
(1.7)
(Acquisitions) divestitures, net
(1.3)
Organic net sales growth (decline) (1)
(2.0)
%
(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.