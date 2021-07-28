TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.)

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 25, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales were a record $3.8 billion, up 51% on a reported basis, and 45% on an organic basis year over year.
  • Orders of $4.5 billion, consistent with second quarter order levels.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.74, and adjusted EPS were $1.79, up significantly year over year and a record for the company.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $682 million and free cash flow was $539 million, with $447 million returned to shareholders.

"The global strength and diversity of our portfolio, combined with our global manufacturing strategy, positioned us to deliver record results despite broader supply chain challenges.  We are continuing to benefit from the growth trends we have strategically positioned TE to capitalize on, as all three of our business segments – Transportation, Industrial and Communications - delivered strong operating performance, both year over year and sequentially," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "I am very pleased with our results as well as our team's ability to deliver record sales growth and earnings that exceeded our expectations. We expect strong performance to continue into the fourth quarter with double digit sales growth and significant EPS growth year over year as we continue to benefit from a recovering economic backdrop, content growth and our leadership positions in long-term technology trends." 

Fourth Quarter Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.8 billion, compared to $3.26 billion in the prior year. GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.55, compared to $0.69 in the prior year.  Adjusted EPS are expected to be approximately $1.65, compared to adjusted EPS of $1.16 in the prior year.  

For the full year, the company expects net sales of $14.9 billion, up approximately 22% year over year. GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations are expected to be $5.94, including net restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges of $0.62 and a tax-related benefit of $0.09. The company expects adjusted EPS of $6.47, compared to $4.26 in the prior year, up 52% year over year.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call today beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in information is provided here:

  • At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com
  • By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (866) 211-4092, and for international callers, the dial-in number is (647) 689-6620.
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 11:30 a.m. ET on July 28, 2021. 

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income (loss) and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income (loss) and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.
  • Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.
  • Adjusted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations – represents income (loss) from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.
  • Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share – represents diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by continuing operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by continuing operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate.  More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 25, 2020 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



















































For the Quarters Ended



For the Nine Months Ended



June 25,



June 26,



June 25,



June 26,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(in millions, except per share data)

Net sales

$

3,845



$

2,548



$

11,105



$

8,911

Cost of sales 



2,577





1,841





7,481





6,145

Gross margin



1,268





707





3,624





2,766

Selling, general, and administrative expenses



366





321





1,128





1,040

Research, development, and engineering expenses



168





146





504





465

Acquisition and integration costs



9





8





23





27

Restructuring and other charges, net



11





98





195





144

Impairment of goodwill















900

Operating income



714





134





1,774





190

Interest income



3





2





14





13

Interest expense



(14)





(13)





(42)





(36)

Other income, net



2





4





5





20

Income from continuing operations before income taxes



705





127





1,751





187

Income tax expense



(124)





(185)





(290)





(674)

Income (loss) from continuing operations



581





(58)





1,461





(487)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(1)





17





6





16

Net income (loss)

$

580



$

(41)



$

1,467



$

(471)

























Basic earnings (loss) per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

1.76



$

(0.18)



$

4.41



$

(1.46)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations







0.05





0.02





0.05

Net income (loss)



1.76





(0.12)





4.43





(1.41)

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:























Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

1.74



$

(0.18)



$

4.39



$

(1.46)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations







0.05





0.02





0.05

Net income (loss)



1.74





(0.12)





4.41





(1.41)

























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: 























Basic



330





330





331





333

Diluted



333





330





333





333

 

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



























June 25,



September 25,



2021



2020



(in millions, except share data)

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,416



$

945

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $41 and $29, respectively



2,985





2,377

Inventories



2,392





1,950

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



601





512

Total current assets



7,394





5,784

Property, plant, and equipment, net



3,723





3,650

Goodwill



5,401





5,224

Intangible assets, net



1,516





1,593

Deferred income taxes



2,224





2,178

Other assets



800





813

Total assets

$

21,058



$

19,242

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests,  and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Short-term debt

$

505



$

694

Accounts payable



1,938





1,276

Accrued and other current liabilities



2,219





1,720

Total current liabilities



4,662





3,690

Long-term debt



3,629





3,452

Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities



1,305





1,336

Deferred income taxes



149





143

Income taxes



299





252

Other liabilities



852





874

Total liabilities



10,896





9,747

Commitments and contingencies











Redeemable noncontrolling interests



116





112

Shareholders' equity:











Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 336,099,881 shares authorized and issued, and

338,953,381 shares authorized and issued, respectively



148





149

Accumulated earnings 



10,892





10,348

Treasury shares, at cost, 7,518,936 and 8,295,878 shares, respectively



(778)





(669)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(216)





(445)

Total shareholders' equity



10,046





9,383

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

21,058



$

19,242

 

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



















































For the Quarters Ended



For the Nine Months Ended



June 25,



June 26,



June 25,



June 26,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(in millions)

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income (loss)

$

580



$

(41)



$

1,467



$

(471)

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



1





(17)





(6)





(16)

Income (loss) from continuing operations



581





(58)





1,461





(487)

Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided

by operating activities:























Impairment of goodwill















900

Depreciation and amortization



210





176





590





530

Deferred income taxes



(14)





114





(62)





459

Non-cash lease cost



31





27





90





79

Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories



10





10





32





28

Share-based compensation expense



24





17





73





54

Other 



(25)





29





(45)





40

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:























Accounts receivable, net



(71)





322





(638)





182

Inventories



(270)





(191)





(482)





(342)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



16





2





(14)





27

Accounts payable



136





(130)





646





(81)

Accrued and other current liabilities



(15)





(24)





110





(204)

Income taxes



27





19





61





20

Other



42





67





80





67

Net cash provided by operating activities



682





380





1,902





1,272

Cash flows from investing activities:























Capital expenditures



(170)





(130)





(454)





(439)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment



27





3





85





6

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired



(19)





31





(126)





(328)

Other



(12)





15





(2)





13

Net cash used in investing activities



(174)





(81)





(497)





(748)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Net decrease in commercial paper















(219)

Proceeds from issuance of debt











661





593

Repayment of debt



(426)





(352)





(706)





(352)

Proceeds from exercise of share options



11





2





130





29

Repurchase of common shares



(259)





(115)





(518)





(523)

Payment of common share dividends to shareholders



(165)





(159)





(483)





(466)

Other



(3)





(1)





(27)





(32)

Net cash used in financing activities



(842)





(625)





(943)





(970)

Effect of currency translation on cash



2





4





9





(7)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(332)





(322)





471





(453)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,748





796





945





927

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,416



$

474



$

1,416



$

474

























Supplemental cash flow information:























Interest paid on debt, net

$

7



$

7



$

40



$

31

Income taxes paid, net of refunds



110





51





291





195

 

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)



















































For the Quarters Ended



For the Nine Months Ended



June 25,



June 26,



June 25,



June 26,



2021



2020



2021



2020



(in millions)

Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

$

682



$

380



$

1,902



$

1,272

Excluding:























Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-

currency swap contracts







27





12





(5)

Capital expenditures, net



(143)





(127)





(369)





(433)

Free cash flow (1)

$

539



$

280



$

1,545



$

834

























(1)

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

 

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.



CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)





































































































For the Quarters Ended





For the Nine Months Ended





June 25,





June 26,





June 25,





June 26,





2021





2020





2021





2020





($ in millions)





Net Sales









Net Sales









Net Sales









Net Sales







Transportation Solutions

$

2,265









$

1,255









$

6,776









$

4,980







Industrial Solutions



1,002











865











2,827











2,754







Communications Solutions



578











428











1,502











1,177







Total

$

3,845









$

2,548









$

11,105









$

8,911









































































































Operating



Operating



Operating



Operating



Operating



Operating



Operating



Operating



Income



Margin



Income (Loss)



Margin



Income



Margin



Income (Loss)



Margin

Transportation Solutions

$

433



19.1

%



$

(1)



(0.1)

%



$

1,139



16.8

%



$

(291)



(5.8)

%

Industrial Solutions



148



14.8







70



8.1







335



11.9







327



11.9



Communications Solutions



133



23.0







65



15.2







300



20.0







154



13.1



Total

$

714



18.6

%



$

134



5.3

%



$

1,774



16.0

%



$

190



2.1

%



































































































Adjusted



Adjusted



Adjusted



Adjusted



Adjusted



Adjusted



Adjusted



Adjusted



Operating



Operating



Operating



Operating



Operating



Operating



Operating



Operating



Income (1)



Margin (1)



Income (1)



Margin (1)



Income (1)



Margin (1)



Income (1)



Margin (1)

Transportation Solutions

$

440



19.4

%



$

60



4.8

%



$

1,284



18.9

%



$

707



14.2

%

Industrial Solutions



158



15.8







112



12.9







395



14.0







389



14.1



Communications Solutions



136



23.5







68



15.9







316



21.0







165



14.0



Total

$

734



19.1

%



$

240



9.4

%



$

1,995



18.0

%



$

1,261



14.2

%

















































(1)

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)











































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 25, 2021



versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 26, 2020



Net Sales





Organic Net Sales









Acquisition/



Growth (Decline)





Growth (Decline) (1)





Translation(2)



(Divestitures)



($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions (3):



































Automotive

$

803



100.8

%



$

738



90.2

%



$

65



$

Commercial transportation



149



63.9







136



56.3







13





Sensors



58



25.8







47



20.3







11





Total



1,010



80.5







921



71.6







89





Industrial Solutions (3):



































Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas



(5)



(1.9)







(18)



(6.9)







8





5

Industrial equipment



112



42.3







96



35.5







16





Medical



17



10.6







16



9.9







1





Energy



13



7.5







15



8.7







8





(10)

Total



137



15.8







109



12.6







33





(5)

Communications Solutions (3):



































Data and devices



53



19.2







46



16.1







7





Appliances



97



63.8







88



56.9







9





Total



150



35.0







134



30.8







16





Total 

$

1,297



50.9

%



$

1,164



45.0

%



$

138



$

(5)















































































































Change in Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 25, 2021



versus Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 26, 2020



Net Sales





Organic Net Sales









Acquisitions/



Growth (Decline)





Growth (Decline) (1)





Translation (2)



(Divestitures)



($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions (3):



































Automotive

$

1,292



36.2

%



$

1,083



29.9

%



$

209



$

Commercial transportation



310



39.5







274



34.3







36





Sensors



194



30.9







81



12.5







24





89

Total



1,796



36.1







1,438



28.4







269





89

Industrial Solutions (3):



































Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas



(115)



(12.9)







(152)



(17.1)







21





16

Industrial equipment



203



25.1







162



19.6







41





Medical



(31)



(5.9)







(33)



(6.3)







2





Energy



16



3.0







15



2.9







20





(19)

Total



73



2.7







(8)



(0.4)







84





(3)

Communications Solutions (3):



































Data and devices



128



18.0







108



15.0







20





Appliances



197



42.5







177



37.7







20





Total



325



27.6







285



24.1







40





Total 

$

2,194



24.6

%



$

1,715



19.0

%



$

393



$

86





(1)

Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

(2)

Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

(3)

Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

 

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



For the Quarter Ended June 25, 2021



(UNAUDITED)





































































Adjustments

















Acquisition-



Restructuring















Related



and Other



Adjusted





U.S. GAAP





Charges (1)



Charges, Net (1)



(Non-GAAP) (2)





($ in millions, except per share data)



Operating income:



























Transportation Solutions

$

433





$

5



$

2



$

440



Industrial Solutions



148







4





6





158



Communications Solutions



133











3





136



Total 

$

714





$

9



$

11



$

734































Operating margin



18.6

%

















19.1

%





























Other income, net

$

2





$



$



$

2































Income tax expense

$

(124)





$

(2)



$

(4)



$

(130)































Effective tax rate



17.6

%

















17.9

%





























Income from continuing operations

$

581





$

7



$

7



$

595































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

1.74





$

0.02



$

0.02



$

1.79



































(1)

The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



For the Quarter Ended June 26, 2020



(UNAUDITED)

















































































Adjustments

















Acquisition-

Related

Charges (1)



Restructuring

and Other

Charges, Net (1)



























Adjusted





U.S. GAAP









Tax Items (2)



(Non-GAAP) (4)





($ in millions, except per share data)



Operating income (loss):

































Transportation Solutions

$

(1)





$

6



$

55



$



$

60



Industrial Solutions



70







2





40









112



Communications Solutions



65











3









68



Total 

$

134





$

8



$

98



$



$

240





































Operating margin



5.3

%























9.4

%



































Other income, net

$

4





$



$



$



$

4





































Income tax expense

$

(185)





$

(1)



$

(21)



$

170



$

(37)





































Effective tax rate



145.7

%























15.9

%



































Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(58)





$

7



$

77



$

170



$

196





































Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing

operations (3)

$

(0.18)





$

0.02



$

0.23



$

0.51



$

0.59









































(1)

The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2)

Income tax expense related to an increase to the valuation allowance for certain non-U.S. deferred tax assets.

(3)

U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes one million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been

antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares.

(4)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



For the Nine Months Ended June 25, 2021



(UNAUDITED)

















































































Adjustments

















Acquisition-



Restructuring



















Related



and Other







Adjusted





U.S. GAAP





Charges (1)



Charges, Net (1)



Tax Items (2)



(Non-GAAP) (3)





($ in millions, except per share data)



Operating income:

































Transportation Solutions

$

1,139





$

15



$

130



$



$

1,284



Industrial Solutions



335







11





49









395



Communications Solutions



300











16









316



Total 

$

1,774





$

26



$

195



$



$

1,995





































Operating margin



16.0

%























18.0

%



































Other income, net

$

5





$



$



$



$

5





































Income tax expense

$

(290)





$

(6)



$

(38)



$

(29)



$

(363)





































Effective tax rate



16.6

%























18.4

%



































Income from continuing operations

$

1,461





$

20



$

157



$

(29)



$

1,609





































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

4.39





$

0.06



$

0.47



$

(0.09)



$

4.83













































(1)

The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2)

Income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets.

(3)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures.









TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



For the Nine Months Ended June 26, 2020



(UNAUDITED)





























































































Adjustments

















Acquisition-



Restructuring























Related



and Other



Impairment







Adjusted





U.S. GAAP





Charges (1)



Charges, Net (1)



of Goodwill (1)



Tax Items (2)



(Non-GAAP) (4)





($ in millions, except per share data)



Operating income (loss):







































Transportation Solutions

$

(291)





$

21



$

77



$

900



$



$

707



Industrial Solutions



327







6





56













389



Communications Solutions



154











11













165



Total 

$

190





$

27



$

144



$

900



$



$

1,261











































Operating margin



2.1

%





























14.2

%









































Other income, net

$

20





$



$



$



$

(8)



$

12











































Income tax expense

$

(674)





$

(4)



$

(25)



$

(4)



$

494



$

(213)











































Effective tax rate



360.4

%





























17.0

%









































Income (loss) from continuing

operations

$

(487)





$

23



$

119



$

896



$

486



$

1,037











































Diluted earnings (loss) per share from

continuing operations (3)

$

(1.46)





$

0.07



$

0.36



$

2.68



$

1.46



$

3.10



























































(1)

The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2)

Includes $355 million of income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform and $170 million of income tax expense related to an increase to the valuation allowance for certain non-U.S. deferred tax assets, partially offset by a $31 million income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien.

(3)

U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes one million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been

antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares.

(4)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

 

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



For the Quarter Ended September 25, 2020



(UNAUDITED)

















































































Adjustments

















Acquisition-



Restructuring



















Related



and Other







Adjusted





U.S. GAAP





Charges (1)



Charges, Net (1)



Tax Items (2)



(Non-GAAP) (3)





($ in millions, except per share data)



Operating income:

































Transportation Solutions

$

198





$

11



$

36



$



$

245



Industrial Solutions



85







2





46









133



Communications Solutions



64











31









95



Total 

$

347





$

13



$

113



$



$

473





































Operating margin



10.6

%























14.5

%



































Income tax expense

$

(109)





$

(4)



$

(21)



$

56



$

(78)





































Effective tax rate



32.3

%























16.8

%



































Income from continuing operations

$

228





$

9



$

92



$

56



$

385





































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.69





$

0.03



$

0.28



$

0.17



$

1.16













































(1)

The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2)

Income tax expense related to increases to the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets.

(3)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



For the Year Ended September 25, 2020



(UNAUDITED)





























































































Adjustments

















Acquisition-



Restructuring























Related



and Other



Impairment







Adjusted





U.S. GAAP





Charges (1)



Charges, Net (1)



of Goodwill (1)



Tax Items (2)



(Non-GAAP) (4)





($ in millions, except per share data)



Operating income (loss):







































Transportation Solutions

$

(93)





$

32



$

113



$

900



$



$

952



Industrial Solutions



412







8





102













522



Communications Solutions



218











42













260



Total 

$

537





$

40



$

257



$

900



$



$

1,734











































Operating margin



4.4

%





























14.2

%









































Other income, net

$

20





$



$



$



$

(8)



$

12











































Income tax expense

$

(783)





$

(8)



$

(46)



$

(4)



$

550



$

(291)











































Effective tax rate



149.4

%





























17.0

%









































Income (loss) from continuing

operations

$

(259)





$

32



$

211



$

896



$

542



$

1,422











































Diluted earnings (loss) per share from

continuing operations (3)

$

(0.78)





$

0.10



$

0.63



$

2.68



$

1.62



$

4.26



















































(1)

The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2)

Includes $355 million of income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform and $226 million of income tax expense related to increases to the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets, partially offset by a $31 million income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien.

(3)

U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes two million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been

antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares.

(4)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.



RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



As of July 28, 2021



(UNAUDITED)

















Outlook for











Quarter Ending











September 24,





 Outlook for 





2021





Fiscal 2021



Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

1.55





$

5.94



Restructuring and other charges, net



0.08







0.54



Acquisition-related charges



0.02







0.08



Tax items









(0.09)



Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)

$

1.65





$

6.47



































Net sales growth



16.5

%





22.4

%

Translation



(2.5)







(2.6)



(Acquisitions) divestitures, net



0.2







(2.0)



Organic net sales growth (1)



14.2

%





17.8

%





















(1)

See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

 

