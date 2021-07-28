SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 25, 2021.
Third Quarter Highlights
- Net sales were a record $3.8 billion, up 51% on a reported basis, and 45% on an organic basis year over year.
- Orders of $4.5 billion, consistent with second quarter order levels.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.74, and adjusted EPS were $1.79, up significantly year over year and a record for the company.
- Cash flow from operating activities was $682 million and free cash flow was $539 million, with $447 million returned to shareholders.
"The global strength and diversity of our portfolio, combined with our global manufacturing strategy, positioned us to deliver record results despite broader supply chain challenges. We are continuing to benefit from the growth trends we have strategically positioned TE to capitalize on, as all three of our business segments – Transportation, Industrial and Communications - delivered strong operating performance, both year over year and sequentially," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "I am very pleased with our results as well as our team's ability to deliver record sales growth and earnings that exceeded our expectations. We expect strong performance to continue into the fourth quarter with double digit sales growth and significant EPS growth year over year as we continue to benefit from a recovering economic backdrop, content growth and our leadership positions in long-term technology trends."
Fourth Quarter Outlook
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.8 billion, compared to $3.26 billion in the prior year. GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.55, compared to $0.69 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS are expected to be approximately $1.65, compared to adjusted EPS of $1.16 in the prior year.
For the full year, the company expects net sales of $14.9 billion, up approximately 22% year over year. GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations are expected to be $5.94, including net restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges of $0.62 and a tax-related benefit of $0.09. The company expects adjusted EPS of $6.47, compared to $4.26 in the prior year, up 52% year over year.
Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:
- Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income (loss) and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income (loss) and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.
- Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.
- Adjusted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations – represents income (loss) from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.
- Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share – represents diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by continuing operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by continuing operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 25, 2020 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 25,
June 26,
June 25,
June 26,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in millions, except per share data)
Net sales
$
3,845
$
2,548
$
11,105
$
8,911
Cost of sales
2,577
1,841
7,481
6,145
Gross margin
1,268
707
3,624
2,766
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
366
321
1,128
1,040
Research, development, and engineering expenses
168
146
504
465
Acquisition and integration costs
9
8
23
27
Restructuring and other charges, net
11
98
195
144
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
900
Operating income
714
134
1,774
190
Interest income
3
2
14
13
Interest expense
(14)
(13)
(42)
(36)
Other income, net
2
4
5
20
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
705
127
1,751
187
Income tax expense
(124)
(185)
(290)
(674)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
581
(58)
1,461
(487)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(1)
17
6
16
Net income (loss)
$
580
$
(41)
$
1,467
$
(471)
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1.76
$
(0.18)
$
4.41
$
(1.46)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
0.05
0.02
0.05
Net income (loss)
1.76
(0.12)
4.43
(1.41)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
1.74
$
(0.18)
$
4.39
$
(1.46)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
0.05
0.02
0.05
Net income (loss)
1.74
(0.12)
4.41
(1.41)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
330
330
331
333
Diluted
333
330
333
333
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
June 25,
September 25,
2021
2020
(in millions, except share data)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,416
$
945
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $41 and $29, respectively
2,985
2,377
Inventories
2,392
1,950
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
601
512
Total current assets
7,394
5,784
Property, plant, and equipment, net
3,723
3,650
Goodwill
5,401
5,224
Intangible assets, net
1,516
1,593
Deferred income taxes
2,224
2,178
Other assets
800
813
Total assets
$
21,058
$
19,242
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
505
$
694
Accounts payable
1,938
1,276
Accrued and other current liabilities
2,219
1,720
Total current liabilities
4,662
3,690
Long-term debt
3,629
3,452
Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities
1,305
1,336
Deferred income taxes
149
143
Income taxes
299
252
Other liabilities
852
874
Total liabilities
10,896
9,747
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
116
112
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 336,099,881 shares authorized and issued, and
148
149
Accumulated earnings
10,892
10,348
Treasury shares, at cost, 7,518,936 and 8,295,878 shares, respectively
(778)
(669)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(216)
(445)
Total shareholders' equity
10,046
9,383
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
$
21,058
$
19,242
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 25,
June 26,
June 25,
June 26,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
580
$
(41)
$
1,467
$
(471)
(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
1
(17)
(6)
(16)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
581
(58)
1,461
(487)
Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
900
Depreciation and amortization
210
176
590
530
Deferred income taxes
(14)
114
(62)
459
Non-cash lease cost
31
27
90
79
Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories
10
10
32
28
Share-based compensation expense
24
17
73
54
Other
(25)
29
(45)
40
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable, net
(71)
322
(638)
182
Inventories
(270)
(191)
(482)
(342)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16
2
(14)
27
Accounts payable
136
(130)
646
(81)
Accrued and other current liabilities
(15)
(24)
110
(204)
Income taxes
27
19
61
20
Other
42
67
80
67
Net cash provided by operating activities
682
380
1,902
1,272
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(170)
(130)
(454)
(439)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
27
3
85
6
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(19)
31
(126)
(328)
Other
(12)
15
(2)
13
Net cash used in investing activities
(174)
(81)
(497)
(748)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net decrease in commercial paper
—
—
—
(219)
Proceeds from issuance of debt
—
—
661
593
Repayment of debt
(426)
(352)
(706)
(352)
Proceeds from exercise of share options
11
2
130
29
Repurchase of common shares
(259)
(115)
(518)
(523)
Payment of common share dividends to shareholders
(165)
(159)
(483)
(466)
Other
(3)
(1)
(27)
(32)
Net cash used in financing activities
(842)
(625)
(943)
(970)
Effect of currency translation on cash
2
4
9
(7)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(332)
(322)
471
(453)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,748
796
945
927
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,416
$
474
$
1,416
$
474
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid on debt, net
$
7
$
7
$
40
$
31
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
110
51
291
195
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 25,
June 26,
June 25,
June 26,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in millions)
Net cash provided by continuing operating activities
$
682
$
380
$
1,902
$
1,272
Excluding:
Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-
—
27
12
(5)
Capital expenditures, net
(143)
(127)
(369)
(433)
Free cash flow (1)
$
539
$
280
$
1,545
$
834
(1)
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
For the Quarters Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
June 25,
June 26,
June 25,
June 26,
2021
2020
2021
2020
($ in millions)
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net Sales
Net Sales
Transportation Solutions
$
2,265
$
1,255
$
6,776
$
4,980
Industrial Solutions
1,002
865
2,827
2,754
Communications Solutions
578
428
1,502
1,177
Total
$
3,845
$
2,548
$
11,105
$
8,911
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Income
Margin
Income (Loss)
Margin
Income
Margin
Income (Loss)
Margin
Transportation Solutions
$
433
19.1
%
$
(1)
(0.1)
%
$
1,139
16.8
%
$
(291)
(5.8)
%
Industrial Solutions
148
14.8
70
8.1
335
11.9
327
11.9
Communications Solutions
133
23.0
65
15.2
300
20.0
154
13.1
Total
$
714
18.6
%
$
134
5.3
%
$
1,774
16.0
%
$
190
2.1
%
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Transportation Solutions
$
440
19.4
%
$
60
4.8
%
$
1,284
18.9
%
$
707
14.2
%
Industrial Solutions
158
15.8
112
12.9
395
14.0
389
14.1
Communications Solutions
136
23.5
68
15.9
316
21.0
165
14.0
Total
$
734
19.1
%
$
240
9.4
%
$
1,995
18.0
%
$
1,261
14.2
%
(1)
Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)
Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 25, 2021
versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 26, 2020
Net Sales
Organic Net Sales
Acquisition/
Growth (Decline)
Growth (Decline) (1)
Translation(2)
(Divestitures)
($ in millions)
Transportation Solutions (3):
Automotive
$
803
100.8
%
$
738
90.2
%
$
65
$
—
Commercial transportation
149
63.9
136
56.3
13
—
Sensors
58
25.8
47
20.3
11
—
Total
1,010
80.5
921
71.6
89
—
Industrial Solutions (3):
Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas
(5)
(1.9)
(18)
(6.9)
8
5
Industrial equipment
112
42.3
96
35.5
16
—
Medical
17
10.6
16
9.9
1
—
Energy
13
7.5
15
8.7
8
(10)
Total
137
15.8
109
12.6
33
(5)
Communications Solutions (3):
Data and devices
53
19.2
46
16.1
7
—
Appliances
97
63.8
88
56.9
9
—
Total
150
35.0
134
30.8
16
—
Total
$
1,297
50.9
%
$
1,164
45.0
%
$
138
$
(5)
Change in Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 25, 2021
versus Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 26, 2020
Net Sales
Organic Net Sales
Acquisitions/
Growth (Decline)
Growth (Decline) (1)
Translation (2)
(Divestitures)
($ in millions)
Transportation Solutions (3):
Automotive
$
1,292
36.2
%
$
1,083
29.9
%
$
209
$
—
Commercial transportation
310
39.5
274
34.3
36
—
Sensors
194
30.9
81
12.5
24
89
Total
1,796
36.1
1,438
28.4
269
89
Industrial Solutions (3):
Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas
(115)
(12.9)
(152)
(17.1)
21
16
Industrial equipment
203
25.1
162
19.6
41
—
Medical
(31)
(5.9)
(33)
(6.3)
2
—
Energy
16
3.0
15
2.9
20
(19)
Total
73
2.7
(8)
(0.4)
84
(3)
Communications Solutions (3):
Data and devices
128
18.0
108
15.0
20
—
Appliances
197
42.5
177
37.7
20
—
Total
325
27.6
285
24.1
40
—
Total
$
2,194
24.6
%
$
1,715
19.0
%
$
393
$
86
(1)
Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
(2)
Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
(3)
Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended June 25, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
(Non-GAAP) (2)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
433
$
5
$
2
$
440
Industrial Solutions
148
4
6
158
Communications Solutions
133
—
3
136
Total
$
714
$
9
$
11
$
734
Operating margin
18.6
%
19.1
%
Other income, net
$
2
$
—
$
—
$
2
Income tax expense
$
(124)
$
(2)
$
(4)
$
(130)
Effective tax rate
17.6
%
17.9
%
Income from continuing operations
$
581
$
7
$
7
$
595
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.74
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
1.79
(1)
The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2)
See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended June 26, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Related
Charges (1)
Restructuring
and Other
Charges, Net (1)
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income (loss):
Transportation Solutions
$
(1)
$
6
$
55
$
—
$
60
Industrial Solutions
70
2
40
—
112
Communications Solutions
65
—
3
—
68
Total
$
134
$
8
$
98
$
—
$
240
Operating margin
5.3
%
9.4
%
Other income, net
$
4
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
4
Income tax expense
$
(185)
$
(1)
$
(21)
$
170
$
(37)
Effective tax rate
145.7
%
15.9
%
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(58)
$
7
$
77
$
170
$
196
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing
$
(0.18)
$
0.02
$
0.23
$
0.51
$
0.59
(1)
The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2)
Income tax expense related to an increase to the valuation allowance for certain non-U.S. deferred tax assets.
(3)
U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes one million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been
(4)
See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Nine Months Ended June 25, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (3)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
1,139
$
15
$
130
$
—
$
1,284
Industrial Solutions
335
11
49
—
395
Communications Solutions
300
—
16
—
316
Total
$
1,774
$
26
$
195
$
—
$
1,995
Operating margin
16.0
%
18.0
%
Other income, net
$
5
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
5
Income tax expense
$
(290)
$
(6)
$
(38)
$
(29)
$
(363)
Effective tax rate
16.6
%
18.4
%
Income from continuing operations
$
1,461
$
20
$
157
$
(29)
$
1,609
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
4.39
$
0.06
$
0.47
$
(0.09)
$
4.83
(1)
The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2)
Income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets.
(3)
See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Nine Months Ended June 26, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Impairment
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
of Goodwill (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income (loss):
Transportation Solutions
$
(291)
$
21
$
77
$
900
$
—
$
707
Industrial Solutions
327
6
56
—
—
389
Communications Solutions
154
—
11
—
—
165
Total
$
190
$
27
$
144
$
900
$
—
$
1,261
Operating margin
2.1
%
14.2
%
Other income, net
$
20
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(8)
$
12
Income tax expense
$
(674)
$
(4)
$
(25)
$
(4)
$
494
$
(213)
Effective tax rate
360.4
%
17.0
%
Income (loss) from continuing
operations
$
(487)
$
23
$
119
$
896
$
486
$
1,037
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from
$
(1.46)
$
0.07
$
0.36
$
2.68
$
1.46
$
3.10
(1)
The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2)
Includes $355 million of income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform and $170 million of income tax expense related to an increase to the valuation allowance for certain non-U.S. deferred tax assets, partially offset by a $31 million income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien.
(3)
U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes one million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been
(4)
See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended September 25, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (3)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
198
$
11
$
36
$
—
$
245
Industrial Solutions
85
2
46
—
133
Communications Solutions
64
—
31
—
95
Total
$
347
$
13
$
113
$
—
$
473
Operating margin
10.6
%
14.5
%
Income tax expense
$
(109)
$
(4)
$
(21)
$
56
$
(78)
Effective tax rate
32.3
%
16.8
%
Income from continuing operations
$
228
$
9
$
92
$
56
$
385
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.69
$
0.03
$
0.28
$
0.17
$
1.16
(1)
The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2)
Income tax expense related to increases to the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets.
(3)
See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Year Ended September 25, 2020
(UNAUDITED)
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Impairment
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
of Goodwill (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (4)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income (loss):
Transportation Solutions
$
(93)
$
32
$
113
$
900
$
—
$
952
Industrial Solutions
412
8
102
—
—
522
Communications Solutions
218
—
42
—
—
260
Total
$
537
$
40
$
257
$
900
$
—
$
1,734
Operating margin
4.4
%
14.2
%
Other income, net
$
20
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(8)
$
12
Income tax expense
$
(783)
$
(8)
$
(46)
$
(4)
$
550
$
(291)
Effective tax rate
149.4
%
17.0
%
Income (loss) from continuing
$
(259)
$
32
$
211
$
896
$
542
$
1,422
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from
$
(0.78)
$
0.10
$
0.63
$
2.68
$
1.62
$
4.26
(1)
The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.
(2)
Includes $355 million of income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform and $226 million of income tax expense related to increases to the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets, partially offset by a $31 million income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien.
(3)
U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes two million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been
(4)
See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
As of July 28, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
Outlook for
Quarter Ending
September 24,
Outlook for
2021
Fiscal 2021
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
1.55
$
5.94
Restructuring and other charges, net
0.08
0.54
Acquisition-related charges
0.02
0.08
Tax items
—
(0.09)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)
$
1.65
$
6.47
Net sales growth
16.5
%
22.4
%
Translation
(2.5)
(2.6)
(Acquisitions) divestitures, net
0.2
(2.0)
Organic net sales growth (1)
14.2
%
17.8
%
(1)
See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
