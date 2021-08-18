PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TechCXO®, a pioneer and leading provider of industry-relevant, part-time, fractional and interim executives and teams, today announced that it is establishing a Philadelphia presence led by veteran finance executive Jim Corr and growth and operations expert John Capobianco.
TechCXO was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the 13th straight year.
TechCXO was founded in 2003 on the premise that companies can benefit from having the best executive talent available and serving as their CFOs, CEOs, COOs, CMOs, CROs, CTOs and other executives on a part-time, interim or fractional basis. Companies can also outsource entire functions to TechCXO, including Finance & Accounting, Operations, HR and Sales and Marketing. TechCXO also provides executive and team coaching support.
Thousands of startup and growth-stage companies have called on TechCXO due to its unique, cost-effective model that enables ready access to top talent without high costs, mandatory long-term commitments or lack of availability.
"Philadelphia is a key market for our expansion plans, and with Jim and John, we have the right people to lead our efforts here," said Kent Elmer, TechCXO's Managing Partner. "Not only are they distinguished and effective executives and advisors, they are both terrific networkers focused on building an ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors and valued service providers."
"Philadelphia's entrepreneurial energy is exceptional. The increase in startup investments has been significant, and there is a fast-growing emphasis on innovation in regional industry strengths like fintech, health care and biotech," said Jim Corr. "In TechCXO, we have a peer network of incredible executives who have successfully led companies as their CEO, COO, CFO, CTO and other executive roles. The firm's track record of growth and success is phenomenal. We are ready to begin growing in Philly immediately."
"There are so many built-in advantages for Philadelphia as a tech hub. There is a robust Incubator, Angel, Venture Capital, and Private Equity Investor network. Then, there's a world-class education infrastructure of colleges and universities. Rents and housing are relatively low-cost. Young, creative people who come to school here are staying here for the lifestyle," said John Capobianco. "Couple all that with a culture of hard-work, hustle and grit and you have something special here."
TechCXO is a pioneer in providing high potential companies across the country with industry-relevant interim, part-time and fractional executives on-demand. TechCXO's major practice areas are: Finance & Accounting, Product & Technology, Revenue Growth, Human Capital and Executive Operations.
