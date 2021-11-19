MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My COVID Journey": a potent autobiographical work that offers readers a personal look at overcoming covid. "My COVID Journey" is the creation of published author Ted Shirley, who has a BA degree from Lincoln Christian University, a diploma from Graham Hospital School of Nursing, and a BSN degree from the University of Illinois at Springfield. Shirley worked as an RN on medical/surgical, emergency room, and ICU. He also worked as a hospice chaplain providing spiritual comfort to those in need.
Shirley shares, "This was written because often, as nurses, we see the physical side of illness but miss how it affects the whole person. A serious illness affects the mind, as well as the body. The second purpose of this book is to confirm the power of prayer and what can happen when Christians get together and earnestly pray."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ted Shirley's new book is an engaging and succinct work that offers a straight-forward look into recovery.
Shirley's tale is one of courage, faith, and determination as he expresses what it was like to fight and win against covid.
Consumers can purchase "My COVID Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My COVID Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
