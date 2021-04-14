MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Regaining Faith": a tale of a man who hit rock bottom after thinking he had reached his prime. This enlightening work is inspired by the book of Romans. "Regaining Faith" is the creation of published author Ted Thayn, a family man who works full-time for a financial business. With a bachelor's degree in biblical studies, his dream has always been to tell stories about how God can work in any situation.
Thayn shares, "It is a story about a man who thinks he has everything, only to have it ripped away from him in the blink of an eye. Through this, events start to unravel before his very eyes without him ever realizing it is God at work.
"Based on a scripture passage from the book of Romans, the characters soon learn there is nothing you can do to tear yourself away from God's love. All the pain, the heartache, the struggle, the laughter, the joy, the experiences of this life cannot compare to the glory awaiting us in God's kingdom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ted Thayn's new book is an illuminating work that sheds light on the things that matter most in life and the constancy of God's love.
This work demonstrates that despite the transience of worldly possessions, the Lord's love remains constant.
View a synopsis of "Regaining Faith" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Regaining Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Regaining Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
