"Access to Holy God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tee Jackson is a compelling look into key moments of the author's life and relevant scripture that encourages one to seek God in every day.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Access to Holy God": a potent reminder of God's interest in His creation. "Access to Holy God" is the creation of published author Tee Jackson, a dedicated husband, and father who graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, with a BS degree in health, physical education, and recreation and an MA degree in administration. Now retired after forty-four years in the education field, Jackson serves as pastor of a local church and as interim senior adult pastor at another local church.
Jackson shares, "Author Tee Jackson shares with you, the reader, how he has found access to Holy God and how you can find it yourself.
"The author refers you to several verses and/or passages in the Holy Bible as he makes his point that we can have access to the Creator of the universe.
"Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need. (Hebrews 4:16)
"Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. (Romans 5:1–2)
"In the words of the author, 'I cannot remember a time in my life that I did not have access to Jehovah God! Being a Christian is not a religion, it is a relationship. It is a daily walk. We are God's children, and he wants to commune with us.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tee Jackson's new book will inspire and encourage as readers witness the author's powerful testimony of how God has been active and present in his life from a young age.
Jackson's welcoming message of God's love is certain to resonate with many who seek to walk closely in faith with Him.
Consumers can purchase "Access to Holy God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Access to Holy God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
