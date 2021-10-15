MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lessons We Remember": an enjoyable discussion of life's key lessons. "Lessons We Remember" is the creation of published author Tee Jackson, a retired educator and loving father of two who has been married to his high school sweetheart, Jackie, since 1973.
Jackson shares, "Lessons We Remember is an inspiring and factual book citing how God is still at work in the lives of His people. The book has an ideal message for all ages concerning Christian living in our world. The book is an affordable and ideal gift for a special someone or for use in a group discussion. Author Tee Jackson shares true stories that each have a Spiritual lesson. Other works by this same author include: Rattle Them Palings, Must Have Been a God Thing, and Lean In and See Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tee Jackson's new book is a thoughtful collection of brief, impactful moments.
Jackson shares in hopes of encouraging others and to simply provide a heartfelt collection of lessons he has found to be key in living a life of faith.
Consumers can purchase "Lessons We Remember" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
