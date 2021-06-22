MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Must Have Been a God Thing!": a thought-provoking narrative. "Must Have Been a God Thing!" is the creation of published author, Tee Jackson, a devoted husband, loving father, and retired educator.
Jackson shares, "You will read of detailed occurrences that are both true and yet, seemingly unordinary. I encourage you to look carefully into your own life to determine if God might be sending special messages to you while yet you are unaware.
Must Have Been a God Thing makes an affordable study book for small groups and/or a special gift for a friend. I would have you to discover God's perfect plan for your life. I encourage you to turn your attention to Jesus Christ for your direction in life. You could not have a better friend!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tee Jackson's new book is an inspiring series of tales that will encourage one's faith.
The author invites readers to consider the moments in life where they may have felt a guiding hand and encourages them to reflect on the power of faith.
