"Church on the Golf Course: Christian Virtues Found in Golf": an engaging illustration of key qualities. "Church on the Golf Course: Christian Virtues Found in Golf" is the creation of published author Tennison Hubbard, a loving husband who works as an educator and holds multiple degrees.
Hubbard shares, "Do you ever wish you could strengthen your faith and biblical understanding while playing the great sport of golf? Church on the Golf Course masterfully accomplishes just that. In a simple yet profound way, Tennison Hubbard produces this short book to help you to:
- Identify the Seven Christian Virtues in the Bible and on the golf course
- Pinpoint these virtues in yourself and improve on them
- Walk the righteous path while playing the game you love
"Once you've finished Church on the Golf Course, you'll understand who you are and why you are the way you are a little better. By the end, you'll gain some humility, be excited to make a few changes in your golf game and in your life, and recapture the nostalgia you had for golf when you first started playing the game.
"These eleven condensed chapters are guaranteed to help you play golf and live your life as an ambassador for Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tennison Hubbard's new book is a thought-provoking consideration of virtues.
Being an avid golfer and devoted Christian, Hubbard lays out the key points that have occurred during moments of reflection of faith. With personal tales and relevant scripture, readers will be surprised to see the overlap between these two seemingly separate concepts.
View a synopsis of "Church on the Golf Course: Christian Virtues Found in Golf" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Church on the Golf Course: Christian Virtues Found in Golf" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Church on the Golf Course: Christian Virtues Found in Golf," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
