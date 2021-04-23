MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Daddy, Do Angels Have Wings": an illustrated tale that follows David as he gets his father's answer about the identity of angels and learning about the essence of doing good things on Earth. "Daddy, Do Angels Have Wings" is the creation of published author Teofilo "Chito" Sanchez, a retired Fire Captain/Paramedic. He spent twenty-seven years in the fire service. He also assisted in the miracle of childbirth of five infants, including his grandson.
Sanchez shares, "Art Linkletter once said, 'Children say the darndest things,' but in this book, an innocent child asks the 'darndest question.' Although the question, 'Daddy, do angels have wings?' is a simple one, it is also complex. Daddy is able to recognize the thought process of his child and is able to answer, using excerpts from the Bible, in a way, so that his child's question would be satisfied."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teofilo "Chito" Sanchez's new book gives an important reminder to love everyone for that is what Jesus desires. Here, the readers will know more about the value of kindness and respect.
View a synopsis of "Daddy, Do Angels Have Wings" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Daddy, Do Angels Have Wings" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Daddy, Do Angels Have Wings," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
