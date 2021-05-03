MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Overcoming the High Life for a Higher Purpose": a potent account designed to remind the readers that they can be a conqueror of their battles in life. "Overcoming the High Life for a Higher Purpose" is the creation of published author Teona Wilkins, a self-loving, motivated young lady who loves to enjoy life.
Wilkins writes, "Knowing you were born to be greater than you were yesterday but just can't seem to shake those chains off and living in the bondage of some type of addiction is a major torment to someone that wants to do better in life. Struggles with addiction can easily take over your present life and future. Addiction can also put a hold on the life purpose promised to you from birth, which leads you to failed missions. Whether you're rich or poor, nobody is fighting through addiction by themselves and is winning. The experiences and battles the author faced throughout this book prove that anybody can be a conqueror. Believing and having faith in any obstacle you encounter will get you through. First, you have to trust in God and then let him do the rest because the best is yet to come. Aspire to inspire is a new culture!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teona Wilkins's new book helps the readers understand life and their struggles. This book aims to inspire and encourage them to never lose hope no matter how hard their life may seem.
